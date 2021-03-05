IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Business / Germany to pay nuclear operators 2.4 billion euros for plant closures
A Constitutional Court ruling in November had found in favour of the companies in their complaint that the government's previous offer had not gone far enough.(AFP)
A Constitutional Court ruling in November had found in favour of the companies in their complaint that the government's previous offer had not gone far enough.(AFP)
business

Germany to pay nuclear operators 2.4 billion euros for plant closures

The Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung daily had reported on Thursday that a sum of 2.4 billion euros will be made available from the general budget, citing government sources.
READ FULL STORY
Posted by Harshit Sabarwal | Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 04:41 PM IST

The German government has agreed to pay nuclear operators 2.4 billion euros ($2.86 billion) in compensation for forcing them to shut their nuclear plants early in response to the the Fukushima disaster, ministries said on Friday.

The Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung daily had reported on Thursday that a sum of 2.4 billion euros will be made available from the general budget, citing government sources.

The four affected companies are the German listed utilities RWE, which will get 880 million euros, and E.ON , which will get 42.5 million euros, as well as Swedish state-owned rival Vattenfall, which will get 1.425 billion euros, and mainly publicly-owned German EnBW , which will get 80 million euros.

A Constitutional Court ruling in November had found in favour of the companies in their complaint that the government's previous offer had not gone far enough.

The court called for a speedy settlement of the dispute, which was mainly pursued by Vattenfall.

The court had already ruled in 2016 that while the nuclear phase-out was legal, the operators needed to be better compensated for lost production.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
A Constitutional Court ruling in November had found in favour of the companies in their complaint that the government's previous offer had not gone far enough.(AFP)
A Constitutional Court ruling in November had found in favour of the companies in their complaint that the government's previous offer had not gone far enough.(AFP)
business

Germany to pay nuclear operators 2.4 billion euros for plant closures

Posted by Harshit Sabarwal | Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 04:41 PM IST
The Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung daily had reported on Thursday that a sum of 2.4 billion euros will be made available from the general budget, citing government sources.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SoftBank Group shares have surged 138% from a low in March, taking the Tokyo-based company’s market value to $125 billion.(Reuters file photo)
SoftBank Group shares have surged 138% from a low in March, taking the Tokyo-based company’s market value to $125 billion.(Reuters file photo)
business

SoftBank strategy chief Katsunori Sago plans exit after just three Years

Posted by Harshit Sabarwal | Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 04:23 PM IST
The 53-year-old is a key member of founder Masayoshi Son’s inner circle and something of a celebrity in Japan’s world of finance. Prior to joining SoftBank, Sago spent more than two decades at Goldman Sachs Group Inc., rising to become vice chairman of its operations in the country.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar tabled the economic survey in the state assembly on Friday. (HT archive)
Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar tabled the economic survey in the state assembly on Friday. (HT archive)
business

Maharashtra economy to register negative 8% growth in 2020-21: Economic survey

By Surendra P Gangan
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 04:19 PM IST
Industry and services sector were the worst hit by Covid-19 pandemic at a negative growth of 11.3% and 9% respectively, according to the state’s economic survey tabled in the state legislature by finance minister Ajit Pawar on Friday
READ FULL STORY
Close
Reports about the bank releasing its IPO to raise <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>500-600 crore were in news since 2019 as the offer was expected to come by December 2020.(AP/ Representational)
Reports about the bank releasing its IPO to raise 500-600 crore were in news since 2019 as the offer was expected to come by December 2020.(AP/ Representational)
business

Utkarsh Small Finance Bank files for IPO, plans to raise 1,350 million

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Deepali Sharma, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 04:07 PM IST
The Utkarsh CoreInvest Limited is the promoter and ICICI Securities, IIFL Securities, Kotak Investment Banking are the book-running managers of the offer.
READ FULL STORY
Close
FILE PHOTO: Silhouettes of laptop and mobile device users are seen next to a screen projection of Microsoft logo in this picture illustration taken March 28, 2018. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo(REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: Silhouettes of laptop and mobile device users are seen next to a screen projection of Microsoft logo in this picture illustration taken March 28, 2018. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo(REUTERS)
business

Microsoft’s $10 billion Pentagon deal at risk amid Amazon fight

Posted by Harshit Sabarwal | Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 03:59 PM IST
The US Defense Department said it will reconsider the controversial procurement if a federal judge declines to dismiss Amazon.com Inc.’s allegations that former President Donald Trump’s meddling cost the company the winner-take-all contract.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sensex falls 440 pts to end at 50,405; Nifty ends session in red at 14,938 points
Sensex falls 440 pts to end at 50,405; Nifty ends session in red at 14,938 points
business

Sensex falls 440 pts to end at 50,405; Nifty ends session in red at 14,938 pts

PTI, Mumbai
UPDATED ON MAR 05, 2021 04:13 PM IST
  • Sensex falls 440 pts to end at 50,405; Nifty ends session in red at 14,938 points
READ FULL STORY
Close
Netflix is closely tracking Amazon's "Tandav" cases, one entertainment industry source said. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Illustration(REUTERS)
Netflix is closely tracking Amazon's "Tandav" cases, one entertainment industry source said. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Illustration(REUTERS)
business

Amazon's 'Tandav' row puts Bollywood, global streaming giants on edge

Reuters, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 02:51 PM IST
  • Companies like Amazon's Prime Video and Netflix are inspecting planned shows and scripts, with some even deleting scenes that could be controversial, five Bollywood directors and producers, and two industry sources said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A worker prepares to fuel liquefied natural gas (LNG) for a LNG truck at a gas station in Yutian county, China's Hebei province.(Reuters File Photo/Representative Image)
A worker prepares to fuel liquefied natural gas (LNG) for a LNG truck at a gas station in Yutian county, China's Hebei province.(Reuters File Photo/Representative Image)
business

Asian LNG prices edge higher on Indian, Chinese demand

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 02:44 PM IST
The average LNG price for April delivery into Northeast Asia was estimated at about $5.70 per million British thermal units (mmBtu), up about 10 cents from the previous week, sources said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Meanwhile US crude oil inventories dropped by 1.7 million barrels in the week to Jan. 1 to 491.3 million barrels, data from industry group the American Petroleum Institute showed late on Tuesday.(Reuters file photo)
Meanwhile US crude oil inventories dropped by 1.7 million barrels in the week to Jan. 1 to 491.3 million barrels, data from industry group the American Petroleum Institute showed late on Tuesday.(Reuters file photo)
business

Oil soars to near 14-month high as OPEC+ extends output cuts into April

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 02:22 PM IST
Brent crude futures for May rose to as high as $68 a barrel on Friday, a level not seen since Jan. 8, 2020. The contract was up $1.09, or 1.6%, to $67.83 a barrel at 0730 GMT, and was on track for a near 3% gain in the week.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A Chandigarh lawyer suspected to be receiving substantial amounts in cash from his clients to settle their disputes has been raided by the Income Tax Department.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
A Chandigarh lawyer suspected to be receiving substantial amounts in cash from his clients to settle their disputes has been raided by the Income Tax Department.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
tamil nadu assembly election

I-T Dept detects unaccounted income of 175 crore during Tamil Nadu raids

By Divya Chandrababu, Hindustan Times, Chennai
UPDATED ON MAR 05, 2021 11:31 AM IST
  • Income tax officials have also seized 3 crore cash during raids on two groups of civil contractors in Tamil Nadu
READ FULL STORY
Close
People watch the Sensex on a screen outside Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) in Mumbai. (PTI)
People watch the Sensex on a screen outside Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) in Mumbai. (PTI)
business

Sensex slumps over 440 points, Nifty slips below 15,000 in early trade

By hindustantimes.com, Mumbai
UPDATED ON MAR 05, 2021 09:54 AM IST
The BSE gauge Sensex was trading at 50,405.99, showing a drop of 440.09 points or 0.87 per cent in the opening session.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Customers are paying more in taxes than the base price for petrol and diesel according to the latest price data for petrol and diesel.(Amal KS/ Hindustan Times)
Customers are paying more in taxes than the base price for petrol and diesel according to the latest price data for petrol and diesel.(Amal KS/ Hindustan Times)
business

Case to get petrol, diesel under the ambit of GST

By Roshan Kishore, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 05, 2021 07:35 AM IST
  • At a time when petrol and diesel prices are at an all-time high, and taxes have a bigger component in the retail price than the base price of the fuels, it is worth revisiting the debate
READ FULL STORY
Close
To be sure, Sapre is also a member of the Mutual Funds Advisory Committee (MFAC) of Sebi.(Bloomberg News)
To be sure, Sapre is also a member of the Mutual Funds Advisory Committee (MFAC) of Sebi.(Bloomberg News)
business

FT should be probed by Sebi and not ED or cops, says Amfi

By Neil Borate, Hindustan Times, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 12:55 AM IST
  • The ECIR is reportedly based on an FIR filed by the Chennai police under Section 420 of the IPC on the basis of a complaint by the Chennai Financial Markets and Accountability (CFMA), an organisation that fights for investors’ rights.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image of wearable technology.(Unsplash)
Representational image of wearable technology.(Unsplash)
business

Wearables market grew 144% in ’20 on remote working shift

By Abhijit Ahaskar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 05, 2021 06:42 AM IST
  • Shipments in the December quarter grew at a higher rate of 198% annually with 15.2 million units.
READ FULL STORY
Close
In February, Reliance Retail said it is building its own supply chain by converting its Reliance Market stores into fulfilment centres, to further the reach of its new commerce venture, JioMart, and expedite deliveries..(Bloomberg)
In February, Reliance Retail said it is building its own supply chain by converting its Reliance Market stores into fulfilment centres, to further the reach of its new commerce venture, JioMart, and expedite deliveries..(Bloomberg)
business

E-com boom sets off a scramble for warehouses

By Kalpana Pathak, Tanya Thomas, Hindustan Times, Mumbai
UPDATED ON MAR 05, 2021 02:34 PM IST
  • The companies are also opting for large boxes for storage, with around 400,000-plus sq. ft being the average demand.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP