Ghazal Alagh on stepping out of her comfort zone: 'Each time I faced my fear...'
Owing to this, Ghazal Alagh said that she seeks discomfort, facing hardships and lets the tough times be her guide.
Mamaearth co-founder Ghazal Alagh said she learnt a lot of things by stepping out of her comfort zone. Owing to this, she seeks discomfort, facing hardships and letting the tough times be her guide. She wrote, “I step out of my comfort zone each time. It led me to: Seeking discomfort Facing them head-on. Letting it be my guide Each time I faced my fear and self-doubt, I became more confident, resilient, and determined.”
Earlier she shared lessons that she learnt from her children. Ghazal Alagh said that kids are “life's most unexpected teachers”, adding, “Here's what my little ones have taught me: Finding happiness in simple things, accepting others without judgement, listening to the body's needs, staying curious and asking questions. If you have a kid, you have a mentor for life. They might surprise you!”
She also said that qualities like staying consistent with habits and promises and being surrounded by quality people are important for success.
Ghazal Alagh said, “5 habits that separate the top 1% of people from the rest. 1. They’re consistent with their habits and promises. 2. They keep quality people around. 3. They do more and speak less. 4. They read and invest in gaining more knowledge. 5. They plan their days, weeks, and months ahead of time.”
