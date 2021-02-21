Global trends to guide markets; indices may remain range-bound this week: Analysts
In view of lack of any major domestic event, equity markets this week are likely to follow global trends for further direction and may remain range-bound, according to analysts.
Markets might also witness volatile trade amid monthly derivatives expiry.
"We expect the domestic market to continue following the global markets this week due to lack of any major domestic events," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.
Going ahead, markets are expected to remain dull and range-bound Nirali Shah, Head of Equity Research, Samco Securities said, adding that investors should trade cautiously in benchmark indices and take note of any major movements in global markets.
During the last week, the BSE benchmark declined 654.54 points or 1.26 per cent.
"Markets continued their optimism at the start of the week but due to lack of any motivation the selling pressure took over after Nifty-50 hit its new lifetime highs. Indian equity markets continued to move in-tandem with international indices especially the US," Shah noted.
Markets had registered sharp gains post the Union Budget, but last week profit-taking was witnessed.
Analysts also added that other crucial factors like movement in Brent crude, rupee and investment trend of foreign institutional investors would also influence trading sentiment.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Global trends to guide markets; indices may remain range-bound: Analysts
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Market cap of 8 of top 10 most-valued firms tumbles over ₹1.23 lakh crore
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bitcoin, ethereum prices 'seem high,' says Tesla CEO Elon Musk
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
EPFO adds 12.54 lakh new subscribers in December: Labour ministry
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
CSR should not be legally mandated, philanthropy comes from within: Azim Premji
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Airbus CEO calls for trade war ceasefire, easing Covid-19 travel bans
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Govt releases GST compensation of ₹5,000 crore for states in 17th installment
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US poised to beat China’s V-shaped recovery: Report
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
A year after Covid-19 crash, pandemic losers are the new winners
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Fuel prices surge throughout the week, criticism against Centre continues
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Gold prices slide to lowest in 8 months, silver rates face volatility
- Gold prices hit an eight-month low on Friday as prices in India followed global cues.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
RBI puts ₹1,000 withdrawal cap on Deccan Urban Co-op Bank
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Govt to challenge Cairn Energy’s case in courts
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bitcoin hits $1 trillion market cap, soars to another record high
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Apple in talks to buy self-driving sensors, key step in car plan
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox