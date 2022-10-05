Home / Business / Gold and Silver Price Today: On Dussehra, here are the rates for your city

Gold and Silver Price Today: On Dussehra, here are the rates for your city

Updated on Oct 05, 2022 10:11 AM IST

Gold and Silver Rate Today, 5th October: Prices of both the metals are higher than the corresponding rates a day ago.

Representative Image
ByHT News Desk

Gold prices in the country increased on Wednesday, on a day when the country is celebrating the festival of Dussehra. As per the Goodreturns website, the price of 10 grammes of 22 carat gold now stands at 47,350, up from 47,850 a day ago. On the other hand, 8 grammes of 22 carat gold are available at 37,880, rising from 37,480 on Tuesday.

Also Read | Gold and Silver Price Today: Check rates in top 5 Indian cities

The cost of 24 carat gold, too, witnessed a rise over the previous day. According to Goodreturns, 10 grammes and 8 grammes of 24 carat of the metal are today priced at 51,660 and 41,328 respectively, up by 550 and 440.

It should be noted that the rates mentioned above are without Goods and Service Tax (GST), Tax Collected at Source (TCS), and other levies. For the exact rate, you should contact your local jeweller.

Additionally, in India, gold becomes expensive if the rupee slides against the US dollar. International factors include volatile policies, slowing economic growth and the strength of the US dollar.

How much does silver cost today?

Meanwhile, silver, too, is costlier than yesterday. Goodreturns shows that per 10 grammes, silver is available at 618, and per 100 grammes, at 6,180.

Gold and silver prices in major cities

In Delhi, 22 carat gold costs 47,500 per gram, while the corresponding rates in Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata and Mumbai (in that order) are 47,400, 47,750, and 47,350 (Hyderabad, Kolkata and Mumbai).

Silver, on the other hand, is at 618 per 10 grammes in Delhi, Kolkata and Mumbai, while residents of Bengaluru, Chennai and Hyderabad can buy an equal quantity of the metal at 667.

