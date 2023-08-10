Home / Business / Gold and silver prices on August 10: Check rates in your city today

Gold and silver prices on August 10: Check rates in your city today

Aug 10, 2023

Gold and silver prices: 10 gram of 22-carat gold is now priced at ₹55,100 in Delhi on Thursday.

The price of gold marginally dropped on Thursday, with the cost of 1 gram of 22 carat gold declining to 5,495 from yesterday’s 5,505, as per the figures released by Goodreturns. Accordingly, the price of 8 grams of 22 carat gold also decreased to 43,960 from the previous figure of 44,040, marking a price difference of 80, while 10 grams of 22 carat gold is available at 54,950 .

The price of 24 carat gold also witnessed a decline on Thursday. One gram of 24-carat gold is priced at 5,995 while eight grams and 10 grams are priced at 47,960 and 51,950 respectively. The price of 100 grams of 24-carat gold is 5,99,500.

Meanwhile, silver prices in India also recorded a nominal drop on Thursday. A gram of silver is now costing at 73.50 compared to 74 on Wednesday. Similarly, price of eight grams of silver stood at 588, with a decrease of 4. 10 grams of silver is available at 735 while one kg of silver will cost 73,500, with a drop of 500 from yesterday' price, Goodreturns said.

CITYGOLD 22K (RS/10 GRAM)SILVER (RS/10 GRAM)
DELHI55,100735
MUMBAI54,950735
KOLKATA54,950735
CHENNAI55,300767
BENGALURU54,950730

These price fluctuations are influenced by a range of determinants, including insights from reputable jewellers. Various factors contribute to these shifts, encompassing global demand for gold, currency valuations across different nations, prevailing interest rates, and governmental regulations related to gold trade.

