Home / Business / Gold and silver prices on July 27: Check latest rates in your city today

Gold and silver prices on July 27: Check latest rates in your city today

ByHT News Desk
Jul 27, 2023 10:32 AM IST

Gold prices today: Gold is traded in coins, bars and jewellery. It is the most preferred mode of investment

Gold prices increased by 30 per gram on Thursday. According to website Goodreturns, one gram of 22 carat gold was being sold at 5,545. On the other hand, one gram of 24 carat gold was priced at 6,049.

Here are the gold prices for major cities across the country on July 27, 2023.

Gold prices depend on several factors including currency, global situation and government policies
Gold prices depend on several factors including currency, global situation and government policies

CITY22K GOLD PRICES (Rs/10 GMS)24K GOLD PRICES (Rs/10 GMS)
DELHI55,60060,640
MUMBAI55,45060,490
KOLKATA55,45060,490
CHENNAI55,52060,570
BENGALURU55,45060,490

Gold prices depend on several factors including currency, global situation and government policies. If the rupee slides against dollar, the price of the precious metal will increase.

Earlier, you must have noticed the letter ‘k’ along with gold. ‘K' or carat is a term used to measure the purity of gold. A 24K gold is the purest form of the metal as it has 99.9 per cent purity. It is in liquid form and cannot be used to make jewellery. A 22K gold contains traces of other metals like copper and zinc. It is commonly used to make jewellery.

Gold is traded in coins, bars and jewellery. It is the most preferred mode of investment. It acts as a hedge against inflation. The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) is a national body entrusted with the harmonious development of the activities of standardization, marking and quality certification of goods. It has a hallmarking system for gold and silver in India.

Silver price

The price of silver increased by Re 1 for major cities across the country. According to website Goodreturns, one gram of silver costs 78.40. In India, the price of silver is determined by factors like gold rates, industrial demand, bulk purchases, inflation etc. If the price of gold increases, the silver price will also increase. The industrial firms use silver for production of various commodities like jewellery, coins, medals etc.

In Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkta, 10 grams of silver were being sold at 784, while the prices of 10 grams of the precious metal in Chennai and Bengaluru were
815 and 765 respectively.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, July 27, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out