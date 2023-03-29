Gold and Silver Prices on March 29: Gold rates increase, silver unchanged

The prices of gold witnessed a rise on Wednesday, with those of 22-carat (K) and 24K gold increasing by ₹20 per gram and ₹22 per gram, respectively, from the day before. According to the Goodreturns website, 1 gram of 22K gold can be bought for ₹5,470, and was available for ₹5,450 on Tuesday. Similarly, 8 and 10 grams of 22K of the metal are at ₹43,760 and ₹54,700, as against ₹43,600 and ₹54,500 yesterday. Representational Image

100 grams of 24K gold are priced at ₹5,96,700.

Gold prices in various cities on March 29:

City 22K gold (per 10 gram) 24K gold (per 10 gram) Delhi, Jaipur, Lucknow, Noida ₹ 54,850 ₹ 59,820 Mumbai, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Pune ₹ 54,700 ₹ 59,670 Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Surat ₹ 54,750 ₹ 59,720 Chennai, Madurai, Coimbatore ₹ 55,450 ₹ 60,490

It should be noted, however, that the aforementioned rates are without GST and other levies. For the exact rates, people should contact their local jeweller.

Silver prices in India

The prices of silver, meanwhile, remain unchanged. As per Goodreturns data, 1 gram of the metal can be bought for ₹73. Similarly, 8 and 10 grams of silver remain at ₹584 and ₹730 respectively; while the cost for a kilogram continues to be ₹73,000.

Therefore, 10 grams of silver are still priced at ₹730 in Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata, and ₹757 in Bengaluru, Chennai and Hyderabad.

