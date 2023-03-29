Home / Business / Gold and Silver Prices on March 29: Gold rates increase, silver unchanged

Gold and Silver Prices on March 29: Gold rates increase, silver unchanged

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Mar 29, 2023 12:07 PM IST

Gold and Silver Prices on March 29: On Wednesday, the prices of 22-carat gold and 24-carat gold increased by ₹20 per gram and ₹22 per gram, respectively, from the day before.

The prices of gold witnessed a rise on Wednesday, with those of 22-carat (K) and 24K gold increasing by 20 per gram and 22 per gram, respectively, from the day before. According to the Goodreturns website, 1 gram of 22K gold can be bought for 5,470, and was available for 5,450 on Tuesday. Similarly, 8 and 10 grams of 22K of the metal are at 43,760 and 54,700, as against 43,600 and 54,500 yesterday.

100 grams of 24K gold are priced at 5,96,700.

Gold prices in various cities on March 29:

City22K gold (per 10 gram)24K gold (per 10 gram)
Delhi, Jaipur, Lucknow, Noida 54,850 59,820
Mumbai, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Pune 54,700 59,670
Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Surat 54,750 59,720
Chennai, Madurai, Coimbatore 55,450 60,490

It should be noted, however, that the aforementioned rates are without GST and other levies. For the exact rates, people should contact their local jeweller.

Silver prices in India

The prices of silver, meanwhile, remain unchanged. As per Goodreturns data, 1 gram of the metal can be bought for 73. Similarly, 8 and 10 grams of silver remain at 584 and 730 respectively; while the cost for a kilogram continues to be 73,000.

Therefore, 10 grams of silver are still priced at 730 in Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata, and 757 in Bengaluru, Chennai and Hyderabad.

