Gold and silver prices on March 31: Rates of gold and silver rise. Check latest here

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Mar 31, 2023 11:38 AM IST

The rate of 1 gram of 24-carat gold increased by ₹33 from yesterday, while that of 1 gram of silver saw a rise of ₹0.7 from the previous day.

On Friday, there was an increase in the prices of both 22-carat and 24-carat (K) gold, with these up by 30 and 33 for 1 gram of each, in comparison to the previous day. According to the website Goodreturns, 22K gold was available for 5,500 per gram, up from Thursday's 5,470. Similarly, 8 gram and 10 gram of the metal were at 44,000 and 55,000 respectively, rising from 43,760 and 54,700, a rise of 240 and 300.

Gold and silver price in India(Photo by Jingming Pan on Unsplash)
The rate of 24K gold, on the other hand, was at 6,000 per gram, up from 5,967 yesterday.

Gold prices in various cities on March 31:

City22K Gold (Price per gram)24K Gold (Price per gram)
Delhi, Jaipur, Lucknow, Noida 55,150 60,150
Mumbai, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Pune 55,000 60,000
Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Surat 55,050 60,050
Chennai, Coimbatore, Madurai,  55,900 60,980

It is to be noted, however, that the rates mentioned above do not include GST, TCS, and additional levies. For the exact cost, buyers must contact local jewellers.

Silver prices in India

The price for Silver, meanwhile, witnessed an increase of 0.7 from the day before; on Friday, silver was at 74 per gram, rising from 73.30 on Thursday, as per Goodreturns data. The cost of 8 and 10 gram of the metal was at 592 and 740, as against 586.40 and 733. For a kilogram of silver, the customers will have to pay 74,000.

As of Friday, the cost of 10 gram of silver was 740 in Mumbai, Delhi and Kolkata, and 775 in Chennai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad.

