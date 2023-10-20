News / Business / Gold and silver prices on October 20: Check latest rates for your city

Gold and silver prices on October 20: Check latest rates for your city

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Oct 20, 2023 08:35 AM IST

Want to buy gold and/or silver? Here are their prices for today.

On Friday, customers will have to spend more on gold than the yellow metal's corresponding prices on the previous day. As per the Goodreturns website, 22-carat (K) gold is costlier by 25 for each gram; accordingly, one gram of 22K gold comes for 5570, and eight gram for 44,560. On the other hand, 10 gram and 100 gram are rated at 55,700 and 5,57,000, respectively.

Representational Image(HT_PRINT)

Similarly, one gram of 24K gold is available for 6076 ( 6049 on Thursday), eight gram for 48,608, while for 10 gram, buyers must pay 60,760, and 6,07,600 for 100 gram.

Today's gold prices in India

City22K Gold (price/10 gram)24K Gold (price/10 gram)
Ahmedabad 55,750 60,810
Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mumbai 55,700 60,760
Chennai 55,850 60,930
Delhi 55,850 60,910

It must be noted, however, that the daily prices of gold mentioned above do not include GST, TCS, and other levies, which means that these rates are only indicative. For the exact costs, one must contact their local jeweller.

Today's silver prices in India

Silver, meanwhile, is cheaper by 0.50 for each gram, according to Goodreturns. One gram silver, therefore, is priced at 74.10, eight gram at 592.80; 741 for 10 gram, 7410 for 100 gram, and 74,100 for 1 kilogram.

CitySilver (price/10 gram)
Ahmedabad, Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai 741
Bengaluru 735
Chennai, Hyderabad 775
    HT News Desk

Friday, October 20, 2023
