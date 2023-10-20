Gold and silver prices on October 20: Check latest rates for your city

On Friday, customers will have to spend more on gold than the yellow metal's corresponding prices on the previous day. As per the Goodreturns website, 22-carat (K) gold is costlier by ₹25 for each gram; accordingly, one gram of 22K gold comes for ₹5570, and eight gram for ₹44,560. On the other hand, 10 gram and 100 gram are rated at ₹55,700 and ₹5,57,000, respectively. Representational Image(HT_PRINT)

Similarly, one gram of 24K gold is available for ₹6076 ( ₹6049 on Thursday), eight gram for ₹48,608, while for 10 gram, buyers must pay ₹60,760, and ₹6,07,600 for 100 gram.

Today's gold prices in India

City 22K Gold (price/10 gram) 24K Gold (price/10 gram) Ahmedabad ₹ 55,750 ₹ 60,810 Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mumbai ₹ 55,700 ₹ 60,760 Chennai ₹ 55,850 ₹ 60,930 Delhi ₹ 55,850 ₹ 60,910

It must be noted, however, that the daily prices of gold mentioned above do not include GST, TCS, and other levies, which means that these rates are only indicative. For the exact costs, one must contact their local jeweller.

Today's silver prices in India

Silver, meanwhile, is cheaper by ₹0.50 for each gram, according to Goodreturns. One gram silver, therefore, is priced at ₹74.10, eight gram at ₹592.80; ₹741 for 10 gram, ₹7410 for 100 gram, and ₹74,100 for 1 kilogram.

City Silver (price/10 gram) Ahmedabad, Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai ₹ 741 Bengaluru ₹ 735 Chennai, Hyderabad ₹ 775

