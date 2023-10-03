Gold and silver prices on October 3: Check latest rates for your city

The price of gold is unchanged on Tuesday, according to the Goodreturns website. Therefore, one gram of 22-carat (K) gold, the website shows, is priced at ₹5320, while eight gram, 10 gram and 100 gram are rated at ₹42,560, ₹53,200 and ₹5,32,000, respectively. Representational Image

Meanwhile, for one gram of 24K of the metal, buyers must pay ₹5804; ₹46,432 for eight gram, ₹58,040 for 10 gram and ₹5,80,400 for 100 gram.

City 22K gold price (per 10 gram) 24K gold price (per 10 gram) Ahmedabad ₹ 53,400 ₹ 58,250 Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mumbai ₹ 53,200 ₹ 58,040 Chennai ₹ 53,560 ₹ 58,430 Delhi ₹ 53,500 ₹ 58,350

It must be noted, however, that the gold rates mentioned above are only indicative; these do not include GST, TCS and other levies. Only a local jeweller can tell you the exact daily price.

Silver prices

Silver, too, has the same price as yesterday. Therefore, as per Goodreturns, one gram of the metal comes for ₹73, eight gram for ₹584, while 10 gram, 100 gram and 1 kilogram are available for ₹730, ₹7300 and ₹73,000, respectively.

City Silver price (per 10 gram) Ahmedabad, Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai ₹ 730 Bengaluru ₹ 715 Chennai, Hyderabad ₹ 755

