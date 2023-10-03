News / Business / Gold and silver prices on October 3: Check latest rates for your city

Gold and silver prices on October 3: Check latest rates for your city

ByHT News Desk
Oct 03, 2023 09:36 AM IST

Want to buy gold and/or silver? Here is how much you must pay for these today.

The price of gold is unchanged on Tuesday, according to the Goodreturns website. Therefore, one gram of 22-carat (K) gold, the website shows, is priced at 5320, while eight gram, 10 gram and 100 gram are rated at 42,560, 53,200 and 5,32,000, respectively.

Representational Image
Representational Image

Meanwhile, for one gram of 24K of the metal, buyers must pay 5804; 46,432 for eight gram, 58,040 for 10 gram and 5,80,400 for 100 gram.

City22K gold price (per 10 gram)24K gold price (per 10 gram)
Ahmedabad 53,400 58,250
Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mumbai 53,200 58,040
Chennai 53,560 58,430
Delhi 53,500 58,350

It must be noted, however, that the gold rates mentioned above are only indicative; these do not include GST, TCS and other levies. Only a local jeweller can tell you the exact daily price.

Silver prices

Silver, too, has the same price as yesterday. Therefore, as per Goodreturns, one gram of the metal comes for 73, eight gram for 584, while 10 gram, 100 gram and 1 kilogram are available for 730, 7300 and 73,000, respectively.

CitySilver price (per 10 gram)
Ahmedabad, Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai 730
Bengaluru 715
Chennai, Hyderabad 755
