Gold and silver prices on September 10: Check latest rates in your city

The price of gold saw a moderate drop on Sunday. The rate for 22-carat gold stood firm at ₹5,485 per gram, dropping ₹15. The larger quantities, such as 8 grams and 10 grams, were priced at ₹43,880 and ₹54,850, respectively. Also, the cost for 100 grams of 22-carat gold is valued at ₹5,48,500. Meanwhile, 24-carat gold was priced at ₹5,984 per gram. Gold, silver rates(HT File Photo)

Silver price also showed a similar trend, with one kilogram of silver registering a nationwide cost of ₹73,500.

City Gold (Rs/10 gram) Silver (Rs/kg) Chennai 55,100 77000 Kolkata 54,850 73500 New Delhi 55,000 73500 Mumbai 54,850 73500

These price fluctuations are influenced by an array of factors, with input from reputable jewellers being a key component. Factors such as global gold demand, currency values in various nations, prevailing interest rates, and government regulations related to gold trade all contribute to these fluctuations. Additionally, global events, including the state of the global economy and the strength of the US dollar in relation to other currencies, exert their influence on gold prices within the Indian market.

