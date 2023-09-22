Gold and silver prices on September 22: Check latest rates in your city

The price of gold saw a slight drop on Friday. The rate for 22-carat gold stood firm at ₹5,505 per gram, dropping ₹15. The larger quantities, such as 8 grams and 10 grams, were priced at ₹44,040 and ₹55,050 respectively. Also, the cost for 100 grams of 22-carat gold is valued at ₹5,50,500. Meanwhile, 24-carat gold was priced at ₹6,005 per gram. Today Gold Price, Silver Price

Silver price maintained stability, with one kilogram of silver registering a nationwide cost of ₹74,500.

City Gold (Rs/10gram) Silver (Rs/kg) Chennai 55,300 78,000 Mumbai 55,050 74,500 Delhi 55,200 74,500 Kolkata 55,050 74,500

These price fluctuations are influenced by an array of factors, with input from reputable jewellers being a key component. Factors such as global gold demand, currency values in various nations, prevailing interest rates, and government regulations related to gold trade all contribute to these fluctuations. Additionally, global events, including the state of the global economy and the strength of the US dollar in relation to other currencies, exert their influence on gold prices within the Indian market.

