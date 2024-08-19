 Gold and silver rates today on 19-08-2024: Check latest prices in your city - Hindustan Times
Gold and silver rates today on 19-08-2024: Check latest prices in your city

Byhindustantimes.com
Aug 19, 2024 10:15 AM IST

Gold and Silver rates today: The price of 10 gm of 24 carat gold is Rs. 72016.0/10 grams in Delhi, whereas 1 kg of silver is Rs. 81750.0/Kg in Delhi.

Gold and silver rates today: Gold rate decreased on Monday. The rate of 24 carat gold is 7201.6 per gm, down by 353.0. The rate of 22 carat gold is 6596.6 per gm, down by 324.0.

Gold silver image
Gold silver image

24 carat gold's rate has changed in the last one week by -0.72%, whereas in the last month it has changed by 3.84%. The silver rate is 81750.0 per kg, by 0.0.

Gold rate in Delhi
Gold rate in Delhi today is 72016.0/10 grams. Yesterday on 18-08-2024, the price of gold was 71734.0/10 grams, and last week, the price on 13-08-2024 was 71218.0/10 grams.

Silver rate in Delhi
Silver rate in Delhi today is 81750.0/Kg. Yesterday on 18-08-2024, the price of silver was 81670.0/Kg, and last week, the price on 13-08-2024 was 81290.0/Kg.

Gold rate in Chennai
Gold rate in Chennai today is 72652.0/10 grams. Yesterday on 18-08-2024, the price of gold was 71804.0/10 grams, and last week, the price on 13-08-2024 was 71637.0/10 grams.

Silver rate in Chennai
Silver rate in Chennai today is 81670.0/Kg. Yesterday on 18-08-2024, the price of silver was 81670.0/Kg, and last week, the price on 13-08-2024 was 81370.0/Kg.

Gold rate in Mumbai
Gold rate in Mumbai today is 72863.0/10 grams. Yesterday on 18-08-2024, the price of gold was 72228.0/10 grams, and last week, the price on 13-08-2024 was 71078.0/10 grams.

Silver rate in Mumbai
Silver rate in Mumbai today is 81750.0/Kg. Yesterday on 18-08-2024, the price of silver was 81670.0/Kg, and last week, the price on 13-08-2024 was 81290.0/Kg.

Gold rate in Kolkata
Gold rate in Kolkata today is 72722.0/10 grams. Yesterday on 18-08-2024, the price of gold was 72016.0/10 grams, and last week, the price on 13-08-2024 was 71987.0/10 grams.

Silver rate in Kolkata
Silver rate in Kolkata today is 81750.0/Kg. Yesterday on 18-08-2024, the price of silver was 81670.0/Kg, and last week, the price on 13-08-2024 was 81290.0/Kg.

The gold December 2024 MCX futures were trading at 72030.0 per 10 gm, up by 0.343 at the time of publishing.

The silver August 2024 MCX futures were trading at 4953.5 per kg, up by 14.558 at the time of publishing.

Gold and silver prices are affected by a range of factors, among them the input from major jewelers. Elements such as the global demand for gold, currency variations, interest rates, and government policies all play a role in the prices. Apart from this, international factors such as the state of the global economy and the strength of the US dollar against other currencies also exert an influence on gold rates in the Indian market.


