 Gold and silver rates today on 24-08-2024: Check latest prices in your city
Saturday, Aug 24, 2024
New Delhi oC
Gold and silver rates today on 24-08-2024: Check latest prices in your city

Byhindustantimes.com
Aug 24, 2024 10:15 AM IST

Gold And Silver rates Today: The price of 10 gm of 24 carat gold is Rs. 72710.0/10 grams in Delhi, whereas 1 kg of silver is Rs. 84780.0/Kg in Delhi.

Gold and silver rates today: Gold rate decreased on Saturday. The rate of 24 carat gold is 7271.0 per gm, down by 178.0. The rate of 22 carat gold is 6660.2 per gm, down by 164.0.

Gold silver image
Gold silver image

24 carat gold's rate has changed in the last one week by -1.36%, whereas in the last month it has changed by -5.43%. The silver rate is 84780.0 per kg, down by 210.0.

Gold rate in Delhi
Gold rate in Delhi today is 72710.0/10 grams. Yesterday on 23-08-2024, the price of gold was 73369.0/10 grams, and last week, the price on 18-08-2024 was 72369.0/10 grams.

Silver rate in Delhi
Silver rate in Delhi today is 84780.0/Kg. Yesterday on 23-08-2024, the price of silver was 85080.0/Kg, and last week, the price on 18-08-2024 was 81750.0/Kg.

Gold rate in Chennai
Gold rate in Chennai today is 72567.0/10 grams. Yesterday on 23-08-2024, the price of gold was 73440.0/10 grams, and last week, the price on 18-08-2024 was 71804.0/10 grams.

Silver rate in Chennai
Silver rate in Chennai today is 84700.0/Kg. Yesterday on 23-08-2024, the price of silver was 85000.0/Kg, and last week, the price on 18-08-2024 was 81590.0/Kg.

Gold rate in Mumbai
Gold rate in Mumbai today is 73281.0/10 grams. Yesterday on 23-08-2024, the price of gold was 73225.0/10 grams, and last week, the price on 18-08-2024 was 72440.0/10 grams.

Silver rate in Mumbai
Silver rate in Mumbai today is 84780.0/Kg. Yesterday on 23-08-2024, the price of silver was 85080.0/Kg, and last week, the price on 18-08-2024 was 81750.0/Kg.

Gold rate in Kolkata
Gold rate in Kolkata today is 73138.0/10 grams. Yesterday on 23-08-2024, the price of gold was 73655.0/10 grams, and last week, the price on 18-08-2024 was 71945.0/10 grams.

Silver rate in Kolkata
Silver rate in Kolkata today is 84780.0/Kg. Yesterday on 23-08-2024, the price of silver was 85080.0/Kg, and last week, the price on 18-08-2024 was 81750.0/Kg.

The gold September 2024 MCX futures were trading at 813.0 per 10 gm, down by 25.889 at the time of publishing.

The silver November 2024 MCX futures were trading at -2.0E7 per kg, down by 344097.248 at the time of publishing.

Gold and silver prices are affected by a range of factors, among them the input from major jewelers. Elements such as the global demand for gold, currency variations, interest rates, and government policies all play a role in the prices. Apart from this, international factors such as the state of the global economy and the strength of the US dollar against other currencies also exert an influence on gold rates in the Indian market.

Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Hindustan Times.
Gold and silver rates today on 24-08-2024: Check latest prices in your city
© 2024 HindustanTimes
