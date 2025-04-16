Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Apr 16, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Gold crosses 95,000 for the first time to hit a new record high as dollar weakens and trade war persists

ByHT News Desk | Edited by Abhyjith K. Ashokan
Apr 16, 2025 03:44 PM IST

Gold has traditionally been viewed as a safe-haven asset, especially during times of geopolitical and economic uncertainties.

Gold hit a new record high of 95,435 per 10 gram on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) on Wednesday, April 16, following a weakening dollar and the continuing uncertainty of US President Donald Trump’s tariff war.

One of the reasons why this came about was the US dollar weakening by 0.65%, as per data from Bloomberg's Dollar Index Spot.(Representative Image)
One of the reasons why this came about was the US dollar weakening by 0.65%, as per data from Bloomberg's Dollar Index Spot.(Representative Image)

This was the first time it breached the 95,000 mark and this was a 2.12% gain from the previous close, which was at 93,451.

Also Read: Camellias flat, 26 lakh golf set: 5 red flags SEBI cited in order against BluSmart co-founder

As of 2:45 pm, the yellow metal had pared some of its gains, trading at 95,090. Meanwhile, the low for today so far was 94,311.

Silver meanwhile, hit a high of 96,965 per Kg, which was an increase of 2.31%. As of 2:45 pm, it had gone down to 96,500 and previously hit a low of 94,666.

One of the reasons why this came about was the US dollar weakening by 0.65%, as per data from Bloomberg's Dollar Index Spot.

Also Read: Airtel SIM cards delivered in 10 mins on Blinkit now. Check details here

Gold has traditionally been viewed as a safe-haven asset, especially during times of geopolitical and economic uncertainties.

In the international market, Spot gold was up 2.7% to $3,314.29 an ounce after hitting a record high of $3,317.90 earlier in the session. US gold futures meanwhile, gained 2.8% to hit $3,330.30.

"Trump's trade war shows no signs of easing after the President ordered a probe into critical minerals, semiconductors and pharmaceuticals, sparking a fresh move towards safe havens and out of stocks," a Reuters report quoted Ole Hansen, head of commodity strategy at Saxo Bank, as having said.

Also Read: Google search engine's URL is changing. Here's what it will look like

"We are upgrading (gold forecast) to $3,500 supported by a world in disarray where investors seek shelter amid recession fears, geopolitical tensions, fiscal debt concerns and central banks diversifying their holdings away from USD and dollar-based assets," he added.

Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Silver Rates, Diesel Prices and Stock Market Live Updates on Hindustan Times.
Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Silver Rates, Diesel Prices and Stock Market Live Updates on Hindustan Times.
News / Business / Gold crosses 95,000 for the first time to hit a new record high as dollar weakens and trade war persists
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, April 16, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On