IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Business / Gold price drops to 44,760 per 10 gram, silver down too
A woman looks at a gold necklace in a shop in Noida in this file photo.(Virendra Singh Gosain/ HT Photo)
A woman looks at a gold necklace in a shop in Noida in this file photo.(Virendra Singh Gosain/ HT Photo)
business

Gold price drops to 44,760 per 10 gram, silver down too

Gold prices have fallen nearly 11,000 since August last year when the yellow metal breached the all-time rate at 57,008 per 10 gram.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Meenakshi Ray, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 09:46 PM IST

Gold prices on Tuesday tumbled 679 to 44,760 per 10 gram in Delhi over bleak international market trend and rupee appreciation. The yellow metal had closed at 45,439 per 10 grams in the previous session. Silver also crashed by 1,847 to 67,073 per kg from the closing of 68,920 per kg in the previous day trade.

"Spot prices for 24 karat gold at Delhi plunged by 679 with fall in global gold prices and rupee appreciation,” Tapan Patel, HDFC Securities’ senior analyst (commodities), said, according to news agency PTI.

Gold prices have fallen nearly 11,000 since August 2020 when the precious metal breached the all-time rate at 57,008 per 10 gram. 

The spot rupee was trading around 14 paise stronger against the US dollar during the day, he added. In the international market, gold was trading lower at $1,719 an ounce and silver was down at $26.08 an ounce.

Globally, gold prices edged up on Tuesday, having earlier slid to its lowest in 8-1/2 months, as US Treasury yields eased and offset pressure from a stronger dollar. Spot gold was up 0.3% at $1,728.09 per ounce by 1324 GMT, after falling to $1,706.70, its lowest since June 15. US gold futures rose 0.6% to $1,733.30 per ounce.

"We have a bit of a pause in the (rally) in U.S. yields now," ABN Amro analyst Georgette Boele was quoted as saying by Reuters. Boele also said there is some nervousness in the market as investors were aggressively long in gold and bought it at higher prices, betting that prices would revisit the highs around $2,000, which hasn't happened yet.

Benchmark US Treasury yields have eased off a one-year high hit last week, while the dollar index held near a four-week peak. "The strength of the greenback is increasing the bearish pressure on gold," ActivTrades chief analyst Carlo Alberto De Casa said in a note.

While gold is considered a shield against inflation, higher yields had threatened that status as they increase the opportunity cost of holding bullion. "Diversification out of fixed income into gold can continue, especially if the focus around inflation overshoot risks increases," Goldman Sachs Commodities Research said in a note on Monday, according to Reuters.

Investors are also keeping an eye on the developments of the $1.9 trillion stimulus bill that will be debated in the US Senate this week. According to Reuters, Citi analysts lowered their 2021 gold price forecast to $1,800 per ounce and said that "spot bullion holding support at $1,750-$1,765 appears critical to avoid a sharper sell-off amid higher US yields."

On Monday, gold prices rose by 241 to 45,520 per 10 gram in the national capital in line with the strong global bullion market trend, according to HDFC Securities. The precious metal had closed at 45,279 per 10 grams in the previous trading session. Silver also jumped by 781 to 68,877 per kg, compared with the previous close of 68,096 per kg.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
gold price in india
Close
Imports during April-February this fiscal also dipped 23 per cent to USD 340.88 billion.(Bloomberg)
Imports during April-February this fiscal also dipped 23 per cent to USD 340.88 billion.(Bloomberg)
business

Exports dip marginally in February; trade deficit widens to USD 12.88 billion

PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 06:59 PM IST
Imports grew 6.98 per cent to USD 40.55 billion during the month, the data showed.
READ FULL STORY
Close
According to the payroll data released last Saturday, net new enrolments with EPFO grew by 24 per cent to 12.54 lakh in December compared to the same month in 2019.(HT Photo)
According to the payroll data released last Saturday, net new enrolments with EPFO grew by 24 per cent to 12.54 lakh in December compared to the same month in 2019.(HT Photo)
business

EPFO may declare interest rates on EPF deposits for 2020-21 on March 4

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Mallika Soni
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 06:24 PM IST
  • In March 2020, EPFO had reduced the interest rate on provident fund deposits to a seven-year low of 8.5% for 2019-20. The interest rate was 8.65% in 2018-19 and 8.55% for 2017-18. The interest rate was 8.65% in 2016-17.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Reliance Jio bought <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>57,122.65 crore worth of spectrum while Vodafone Idea Ltd picked <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1,993.40 crore worth of airwaves.(Priyanka Parashar/ HT File Photo)
Reliance Jio bought 57,122.65 crore worth of spectrum while Vodafone Idea Ltd picked 1,993.40 crore worth of airwaves.(Priyanka Parashar/ HT File Photo)
business

Spectrum auction ends with 77,815 cr bids; Jio top buyer with 57,122 cr

PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 06:14 PM IST
Telecom Secretary Anshu Prakash said 855.60 MHz of spectrum was bought for 77,814.80 crore in the two-day auction.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal.(PTI File Photo)
Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal.(PTI File Photo)
business

Need to ensure that startups are not afraid of failure, says Piyush Goyal

PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 06:01 PM IST
The minister also said the need of the hour is to engage more with rural India also as there is a lot of talent lying there.
READ FULL STORY
Close
India could consume 215.24 million tonnes of refined fuels in the financial year 2021/22 compared to the revised estimate of 195.94 million tonnes consumed in 2020/21, data posted on the website of Petroleum Planning Analysis Cell (PPAC) showed. (Representative Image)(Amal KS/ Hindustan Times)
India could consume 215.24 million tonnes of refined fuels in the financial year 2021/22 compared to the revised estimate of 195.94 million tonnes consumed in 2020/21, data posted on the website of Petroleum Planning Analysis Cell (PPAC) showed. (Representative Image)(Amal KS/ Hindustan Times)
business

Fuel demand projected to rise 9.8% in year to March 2022

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 05:54 PM IST
Higher expectation of fuel consumption, a proxy for oil demand, points to a sharp recovery in industrial activity in the economy hit hard by the pandemic.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The offer includes a reservation for subscription by eligible employees.(AP/ Representational)
The offer includes a reservation for subscription by eligible employees.(AP/ Representational)
business

Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences files 700-cr IPO papers

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 05:38 PM IST
Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) is one of the largest corporate healthcare groups in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana in terms of the number of patients treated and treatments offered.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Around 50,000 units in the plastics processing sector, which offer employment to about 50 lakh workers in the country, are already operating below 50 per cent of their capacity(HT image)
Around 50,000 units in the plastics processing sector, which offer employment to about 50 lakh workers in the country, are already operating below 50 per cent of their capacity(HT image)
business

Plastic industry urges govt to streamline raw material supply

PTI, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 05:22 PM IST
The plastics processing sector has sought immediate government intervention to ensure raw material supply by Indian petrochemical companies and free imports of raw material that are not produced in the country.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The move comes at a time when India is keen to woo foreign investment in its insurance sector.(REUTERS)
The move comes at a time when India is keen to woo foreign investment in its insurance sector.(REUTERS)
business

RBI restricting banks from raising stakes in insurance firms: Report

Posted by Kunal Gaurav | Reuters, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 05:01 PM IST
The RBI wants banks to focus on their main areas of business instead of locking away capital in non-core sectors.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational Image.
Representational Image.
business

Delhi-based man arrested for GST fraud of 38.91 crore

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 04:47 PM IST
The person had created a fake firm under his name and was linked to a multilayered network of 38 other fictitious entities to dupe the government by claiming fake ITC through bogus bills, said the finance ministry in a statement
READ FULL STORY
Close
A Bharti Airtel office building is pictured in Gurugram on the outskirts of New Delhi, India.(Reuters)
A Bharti Airtel office building is pictured in Gurugram on the outskirts of New Delhi, India.(Reuters)
business

Bharti Airtel buys airwaves worth $2.6 billion at spectrum auction

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 04:03 PM IST
The carrier, led by billionaire Sunil Mittal, acquired 355.45 megahertz airwaves across multiple spectrum bands for 186.99 billion rupees ($2.55 billion), according to a statement from the company Tuesday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
On the Sensex chart, M&amp;M, NTPC, Bajaj Auto, Tech Mahindra, TCS and Maruti emerged as top gainers.(Mint)
On the Sensex chart, M&M, NTPC, Bajaj Auto, Tech Mahindra, TCS and Maruti emerged as top gainers.(Mint)
business

Sensex ends 447 points up, Nifty settles above 14,900

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON MAR 02, 2021 04:04 PM IST
  • The 30-share index swung nearly 633 points during the session, before ending at 50,296.89, showing a rise of 447.05 points or 0.90 per cent.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Mukesh Ambani's wealth up 24 per cent to 83 billion dollars on the back of a surge in value of energy and telecom giant Reliance.(Reuters)
Mukesh Ambani's wealth up 24 per cent to 83 billion dollars on the back of a surge in value of energy and telecom giant Reliance.(Reuters)
business

With 209 billionaires, India ranks third in 10th Hurun Global Rich List 2021

ANI, Mumbai, Maharashtra
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 03:09 PM IST
"Asia has, for the first time in perhaps hundreds of years, more billionaires than the rest of the world combined. Wealth creation is moving to Asia," said Hurun Report chairman and chief researcher Rupert Hoogewerf.
READ FULL STORY
Close
India, according to the Forum, needs ingenious global partnerships and heavy investments from new partners of growth which can only happen when the government creates a more enabling tax regime and a progressive personal taxation structure. (Representational Image)(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
India, according to the Forum, needs ingenious global partnerships and heavy investments from new partners of growth which can only happen when the government creates a more enabling tax regime and a progressive personal taxation structure. (Representational Image)(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
business

Foreign Investors Forum urge relaxation of tax norms for foreign nationals India

PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 03:01 PM IST
Under the current Income Tax provisions, the global income of foreigners is taxed if they stay in India for more than 182 days in a year, thus increasing their personal tax liability in the country.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Arvind Panagariya, former vice-chairman of NITI Aayog in New Delhi, India.(HT Photo)
Arvind Panagariya, former vice-chairman of NITI Aayog in New Delhi, India.(HT Photo)
business

Indian economy on 'upswing,' says ex-NITI Aayog vice chairman Arvind Panagariya

PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 02:53 PM IST
In an interview with PTI, Panagariya also said that the government's plans for increased spending comes in the backdrop of pro-growth reforms.
READ FULL STORY
Close
More than 4 in 5 (86 per cent) Indians stated that they were negatively impacted by the pandemic while 9 in 10 said they were affected by the coronavirus pandemic in terms of job retrenchment, pay cuts, and reduced working hours.(Shutterstock)
More than 4 in 5 (86 per cent) Indians stated that they were negatively impacted by the pandemic while 9 in 10 said they were affected by the coronavirus pandemic in terms of job retrenchment, pay cuts, and reduced working hours.(Shutterstock)
business

85% of Indian women miss out on a raise, promotion because of gender: Report

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Meenakshi Ray, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 02:48 PM IST
More than 7 in 10 working women and working mothers feel that managing familial responsibilities often come in their way of career development, the LinkedIn Opportunity Index 2021 shows.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP