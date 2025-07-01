Search
Tuesday, Jul 01, 2025
Gold rate today: Prices in India drop | Check citywise rates

Gold rate today: In India, gold prices dropped significantly amid the tariff concerns. On July 1, prices dropped by ₹ 160 for 24 carat gold. 

Gold prices in India saw a significant dip in major the cities including Delhi, Chennai, Mumbai on Tuesday, July 1. The prices fell to 97,423 for 24 carat gold and 89,313 for 22 carat gold.

In international markets gold price rose due to the tariff concerns amid the fast approaching deadline of Donald Trump's tariffs(Representative Image)
The price of 24 carat gold per 10 grams was the highest in Delhi with 97,423, while the price was 97,271 in Chennai and 97,275 in Kolkata respectively.

Citywise gold prices

City22K (per 10 grams)24K (per 10 grams)
DelhiRs. 89313Rs. 97423
MumbaiRs. 89167Rs. 97277
ChennaiRs. 89161Rs. 97271
BengaluruRs. 89155Rs. 97265
KolkataRs. 89165Rs. 97275
PuneRs. 89173Rs. 97283

The gold rate in Bengaluru was the lowest at 97,265. In the metropolitan city of Mumbai, gold was priced at 97,277 while in Pune the rate was 97283. Follow for live updates on gold prices.

In terms of the rate of 22 carat gold, the overall price declined by 150 as compared to the prices of Monday. In Delhi, the gold rate was 89,313, while in Mumbai, it was 89,167. For the cities of Kolkata, Pune and Chennai, the gold price was 89,165, 89,173 and 89,161 respectively. Here, for 22 carat gold, Delhi recorded the highest rates while Bengaluru recorded the lowest rates.

Gold rate in International market

In international market gold price rose on Tuesday, supported by a weaker dollar and heightened uncertainty over US President Donald Trump's tariff policies ahead of the July 9 deadline. This uncertainty is driving investors toward safe-haven assets of gold leading to rise in prices. On Tuesday spot gold was up 0.4% at $3,315.26 per ounce, while U.S. gold futures rose 0.6% to $3,326.50, as per reported by Reuters. Nicholas Frappell, global head of institutional markets at ABC Refinery, told Reuters that the weaker dollar and the concerns about the Trump’s tariff deadline not extending are fueling the gold prices. The U.S. dollar index fell 0.1% to a more than three-year low.

 Meanwhile, Trump expressed frustration with the U.S.-Japan trade negotiations on Monday as U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent warned that countries could be notified of sharply higher tariffs amid the fast approaching July 9 deadline. Spot silver fell 0.8% to $35.80 per ounce, platinum was down 0.7% to $1,343.61, while palladium gained 0.9% to $1,107.25.

