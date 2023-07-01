Gold, Silver prices in India: Check latest rates of your city on July 1

Gold prices in India saw a moderate gain of ₹10 per gram on Saturday with a gram of 22-carat gold costing ₹5,395, according to figures by Goodreturns. Prices of eight grams and 10 grams of the gold are ₹43, 160 and ₹53,950 respectively. Gold, Silver rates today(Mint file)

The price of 24-carat gold saw a gain of ₹10 per gram. One gram of 24k gold is priced at ₹5,885 while eight grams and 10 grams are priced at ₹47,080 and ₹58,850 respectively.

Meanwhile, the price of silver declined by ₹500 per kg on Saturday. One kg of silver is costing ₹71,400, Goodreturns said.

City 22-carat Gold (Rs/10 gram) Silver (Rs/1kg) Chennai 54,300 74,800 Mumbai 53,950 71,400 Delhi 54,100 71,400 Kolkata 53,950 71,400

Gold prices in India are gathered from reputable jewellers. They are determined by a variety of factors such as global demand, currency, interest rates, and government regulations. It is also affected by foreign variables such as global economic development, dollar strength against other currencies, and so on.

