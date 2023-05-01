Home / Business / Gold and silver prices on May 1: What are the latest rates in your city?

Gold and silver prices on May 1: What are the latest rates in your city?

HT News Desk
May 01, 2023 11:49 AM IST

Gold and silver prices on May 1: Both 22 and 24K gold, as well as silver, are cheaper than yesterday.

On Monday, both 22-carat and 24-carat (K) gold are cheaper from yesterday. According to the Goodreutrns website, 1 gram of 22K gold can be bought for 5,570, while customers will have to pay 44,560 and 55,700 for 8 gram and 10 gram respectively; the corresponding prices on Sunday were 5,585 (1 gram), 44,680 (8 gram) and 55,850 (10 gram).

Representational Image(Reuters)
Representational Image(Reuters)

Similarly, 1 gram, 8 gram, 10 gram, and 100 gram of 24K of the metal are priced at 6,076, 48,608, 60,760, and 6,07,600, respectively.

City-wise gold rates on May 1, 2023

City22K Gold (Price per 10 gram)24K Gold (Price per 10 gram)
Delhi, Jaipur, Lucknow 55,850 60,910
Mumbai, Kolkata, Hyderabad 55,700 60,760
Ahmedabad, Bengaluru 55,750 60,810
Chennai 56,300 61,420

Customers, must, however, note that the rates given here are without taxes such as GST, TCS, and local levies. To get the actual cost, they must contact their local jewellers.

Silver rates on May 1, 2023

For silver, on the other hand, the prices are down 0.2 per gram, as per Goodreturns. On Monday, therefore, 1 gram of the metal is available for 76 ( 76.20 on Sunday), while 8 gram, 10 gram, 100 gram, and 1 kg are available for 608, 760, 7,600, and 76,000, respectively.

CitySilver (per 10 gram)
Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai 760
Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad 802
