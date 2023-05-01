Gold and silver prices on May 1: What are the latest rates in your city?

On Monday, both 22-carat and 24-carat (K) gold are cheaper from yesterday. According to the Goodreutrns website, 1 gram of 22K gold can be bought for ₹5,570, while customers will have to pay ₹44,560 and ₹55,700 for 8 gram and 10 gram respectively; the corresponding prices on Sunday were ₹5,585 (1 gram), ₹44,680 (8 gram) and ₹55,850 (10 gram). Representational Image(Reuters)

Similarly, 1 gram, 8 gram, 10 gram, and 100 gram of 24K of the metal are priced at ₹6,076, ₹48,608, ₹60,760, and ₹6,07,600, respectively.

City-wise gold rates on May 1, 2023

City 22K Gold (Price per 10 gram) 24K Gold (Price per 10 gram) Delhi, Jaipur, Lucknow ₹ 55,850 ₹ 60,910 Mumbai, Kolkata, Hyderabad ₹ 55,700 ₹ 60,760 Ahmedabad, Bengaluru ₹ 55,750 ₹ 60,810 Chennai ₹ 56,300 ₹ 61,420

Customers, must, however, note that the rates given here are without taxes such as GST, TCS, and local levies. To get the actual cost, they must contact their local jewellers.

Silver rates on May 1, 2023

For silver, on the other hand, the prices are down ₹0.2 per gram, as per Goodreturns. On Monday, therefore, 1 gram of the metal is available for ₹76 ( ₹76.20 on Sunday), while 8 gram, 10 gram, 100 gram, and 1 kg are available for ₹608, ₹760, ₹7,600, and ₹76,000, respectively.

City Silver (per 10 gram) Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai ₹ 760 Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad ₹ 802

