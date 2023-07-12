Home / Business / Gold and silver prices on July 12: Check latest rates for your city

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Jul 12, 2023 10:23 AM IST

Both 22 and 24-carat (K) gold are costlier than yesterday, whiile there is no change in the prices of silver.

On Wednesday, gold is costlier than its corresponding prices from yesterday. According to the Goodreturns website, customers must pay 5465 for one gram of 22-carat (K) gold, as compared to 5445 on Tuesday, a rise of 20. For eight grams of 22K gold, the price is 43,720, an increase of 160. Similarly, 10 gram and 100 gram of the metal are at 54,650 and 5,46,500, respectively, up by 200 and 2000, respectively.

Representational Image
For 24K gold, on the other hand, the rate is 5962 for one gram of the metal, as against 5941 on Tuesday. Buyers must pay 47,696 for eight gram, 59,620 from 10 gram, and 5,96,200 from 100 gram. These represent a rise of 168, 210, and 2100, respectively, from the previous day.

City22K Gold (per 10 gram)24K Gold (per 10 gram)
Ahmedabad 54,500 59,460
Bengaluru 54,650 59,620
Chennai 54,820 59,800
Delhi 54,600 59,560
Hyderabad 54,650 59,620
Kolkata 54,650 59,620
Mumbai 54,650 59,620

It must be noted, however, that the prices mentioned above are without GST, TCS, as well as local levies. For exact rates, people must contact their local jeweller.

Silver prices on July 12

The rates for silver, meanwhile, are unchanged, as per Goodreturns. Therefore, one gram of the metal continues to be at 73.40, eight gram at 587.20, 10 gram at 734, 100 gram at 7340, and 1 kilogram at 73,400.

CitySilver price (per 10 gram)
Ahmedabad 734
Bengaluru 727.50
Chennai 771
Delhi 734
Hyderabad 771
Kolkata 734
Mumbai 734
