Gold, silver prices on May 19: Check latest rates in your city

ByHT News Desk
May 19, 2023 09:41 AM IST

Find out the rates for 22K and 24K gold, as well as silver, for the fifth day of the week.

Gold prices on Friday remained more or less the same in India as compared to the previous day. According to Goodreturns, 10 gram of 22 carat gold was priced at 56,090 while the same amount of 24 carat gold costs 61,190.

A saleswoman shows gold bangles to a customer at a jewellery showroom in Kolkata, India.(REUTERS/ File)
A saleswoman shows gold bangles to a customer at a jewellery showroom in Kolkata, India.(REUTERS/ File)

Silver prices also remained the same as compared to Thursday as the price of 10 gram of the metal was 745.

CitiesGold (24K/10gm)Silver (per 10 gm)
Chennai  61,630 781
Mumbai 61,190 745
Delhi  61,350 745
Kolkata 61,190 745
Bengaluru 61,280 781
Hyderabad 61,190 781
Kerala 61,190 781
Pune 61,190 745
Vadodara 61,280 745

Factors determining silver price per 1 gram in India today

Among these include the international prices of the precious metal. In India silver prices largely takes cues from what is happening in the international markets. Now we wish to state that gold and silver prices move almost in tune with each other. What we mean is that when gold prices go higher, silver prices too rally.

