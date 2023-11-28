close_game
Gold, silver prices on November 28: Check latest rates for your city

Gold, silver prices on November 28: Check latest rates for your city

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Nov 28, 2023 08:39 AM IST

Want to buy gold and/or silver today? Here are the prices for the day.

The daily price of gold is 5735 per gram for 22K gold on Tuesday, while that for 24K is 6256, up by 25 and 27 per gram, respectively, from the previous day, according to the Goodreturns website.

Today Gold Price, Silver Price: Gold Rate and along with other precious metal prices in India on Tuesday, Nov 28, 2023
Today Gold Price, Silver Price: Gold Rate and along with other precious metal prices in India on Tuesday, Nov 28, 2023

For higher quantities of gold, meanwhile, the prices are 45,880 (eight grams), 57,350 (10 grams) and 5,73,500 (100 grams) for 22K, while the corresponding rates for 24K are 50,048, 62,560, an 6,25,600, respectively.

Today's gold prices in India

City22K gold prices (per 10 gram)24K gold prices (per 10 gram)
Ahmedabad 57,400 62,610
Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mumbai 57,350 62,560
Chennai 57,800 63,050
Delhi 57,500 62,710

Buyers must, however, note that the daily gold prices mentioned above are only indicative, as these do not include GST, TCS, and other levies. Only a local jeweller knows the exact rates for that day.

Today's silver prices in India

CitySilver price (per 10 gram)
Ahmedabad, Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai 785
Bengaluru 762.50
Chennai, Hyderabad 815

Silver, on the other hand, is rated at 78.50 per gram, rising by 1.30 per gram from yesterday, Goodreturns data shows. To buy the metal, therefore, customers must pay 628 (eight grams), 785 (10 grams), 7850 (100 grams) and 78,500 (1 kilogram).

