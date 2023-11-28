Gold, silver prices on November 28: Check latest rates for your city

The daily price of gold is ₹5735 per gram for 22K gold on Tuesday, while that for 24K is ₹6256, up by ₹25 and ₹27 per gram, respectively, from the previous day, according to the Goodreturns website. Today Gold Price, Silver Price: Gold Rate and along with other precious metal prices in India on Tuesday, Nov 28, 2023

For higher quantities of gold, meanwhile, the prices are ₹45,880 (eight grams), ₹57,350 (10 grams) and ₹5,73,500 (100 grams) for 22K, while the corresponding rates for 24K are ₹50,048, ₹62,560, an ₹6,25,600, respectively.

Today's gold prices in India

City 22K gold prices (per 10 gram) 24K gold prices (per 10 gram) Ahmedabad ₹ 57,400 ₹ 62,610 Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mumbai ₹ 57,350 ₹ 62,560 Chennai ₹ 57,800 ₹ 63,050 Delhi ₹ 57,500 ₹ 62,710

Buyers must, however, note that the daily gold prices mentioned above are only indicative, as these do not include GST, TCS, and other levies. Only a local jeweller knows the exact rates for that day.

Today's silver prices in India

City Silver price (per 10 gram) Ahmedabad, Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai ₹ 785 Bengaluru ₹ 762.50 Chennai, Hyderabad ₹ 815

Silver, on the other hand, is rated at ₹78.50 per gram, rising by ₹1.30 per gram from yesterday, Goodreturns data shows. To buy the metal, therefore, customers must pay ₹628 (eight grams), ₹785 (10 grams), ₹7850 (100 grams) and ₹78,500 (1 kilogram).