IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Business / Gold, silver prices rise marginally, gold at 47,409, silver 70,280
Gold also increased marginally in the global markets.(REUTERS)
Gold also increased marginally in the global markets.(REUTERS)
business

Gold, silver prices rise marginally, gold at 47,409, silver 70,280

The bullion had closed at 47, 241 per 10 gram and silver at 70,129 per kg in the previous session.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Deepali Sharma, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 02:24 PM IST

The prices of the bullion witnessed a slight increase on Tuesday. After trading low yesterday, gold futures on Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) rose 167 or 0.35 per cent to 47,409 per 10 gram. Silver futures on MCX rose 151 or 0.22 per cent to 70, 280 per kg.

The bullion had closed at 47, 241 per 10 gram and silver at 70,129 per kg in the previous session.

It has been a slow year for the precious metals as the pace of the coronavirus cases decline and vaccination drives began globally, raising optimism in the stock market. Gold last year had hit 56,200 per 10 gram, while silver had skyrocketed to 77, 800 per kg. Both the metals have declined by over 8,000 and 7,000 respectively.

Also Read | Gold prices remain steady, other metals advance

Platinum prices has soared the highest in the gap of 6.5 years on Tuesday. The major price hike is fueled by the speculations that the global economy revcovery will increase the demand of the metal. The metal that rose up 2.3% at $1,333.02 an ounce is mostly used catalytic converters for automobiles.

As per the analysts, reported Reuters, a recovery in auto sales in Africa and tougher emission regulation is boosting the price rise.

Gold also increased marginally in the global markets. Spot rates of the yellow metal rose 0.3% to $1,824.02 per ounce, however, its rise was halted by the significant increase in US Treasury yields that hit its highest at 1.24 per cent since March last year.

Also Read | Future Group creditors scramble to recover $2.5 billion loans

Global equities are rallying high as well on the back of Covid-19 stimulus hopes, economic recovery, fluctuating dollar and higher US Treasury yields.

Another major asset, Bitcoin also crossed its highest level today, when the digital currency reached closer to $50, 000. Bitcoin rose 3.6 per cent to $49,913 in Asian trading on Tuesday.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
gold price today silver price
Close
Gold also increased marginally in the global markets.(REUTERS)
Gold also increased marginally in the global markets.(REUTERS)
business

Gold, silver prices rise marginally, gold at 47,409, silver 70,280

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Deepali Sharma, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 02:24 PM IST
The bullion had closed at 47, 241 per 10 gram and silver at 70,129 per kg in the previous session.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Future group and Amazon have been locked in a battle after the US-based company took FRL into an emergency arbitration over alleged breach of contract.
The Future group and Amazon have been locked in a battle after the US-based company took FRL into an emergency arbitration over alleged breach of contract.
business

Future Group creditors scramble to recover $2.5 billion loans

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 02:03 PM IST
  • Future, India's No.2 retailer with more than 1,700 stores, has been hit hard by the pandemic and agreed to sell most of its retail assets to Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance in a $3.4 billion deal. The transaction, however, has faced legal hurdles with e-commerce giant Amazon.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Meat producers across major exporting countries are feeling the impact of the higher grain costs.(AFP)
Meat producers across major exporting countries are feeling the impact of the higher grain costs.(AFP)
business

The world will pay more for meat as food inflation deepens

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 12:32 PM IST
Meat is again poised to become a driver of global food inflation, and part of the intensifying debate over the path of overall inflation and exactly what central banks and policymakers should do to aid economies still working to recover from the pandemic.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The emergence of yet more contagious Covid-19 variants with the potential to evade vaccine-derived immunity present a major risk to this recovery.(AP)
The emergence of yet more contagious Covid-19 variants with the potential to evade vaccine-derived immunity present a major risk to this recovery.(AP)
business

India's economic recovery is gaining steam: S&P

ANI, Singapore
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 12:27 PM IST
India needs many things to be right for its recovery to continue. Most significantly, the country needs to quickly and thoroughly vaccinate most of its 1.4 billion people.
READ FULL STORY
Close
FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: The logo of car manufacturer Tesla is seen at a branch office in Bern, Switzerland October 28, 2020. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann/File Photo/File Photo(REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: The logo of car manufacturer Tesla is seen at a branch office in Bern, Switzerland October 28, 2020. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann/File Photo/File Photo(REUTERS)
business

Elon Musk’s Tesla hits mute on Yediyurappa announcing its entry into India

By Sharan Poovanna, Bengaluru, Hindustan Tims
UPDATED ON FEB 16, 2021 11:07 AM IST
The intent of the statement, the people said, was to show global investor interest in India.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sensex opens 300 points higher at 52,450; Nifty jumps 90 points to top 15,400(Mint File Photo )
Sensex opens 300 points higher at 52,450; Nifty jumps 90 points to top 15,400(Mint File Photo )
business

Sensex jumps 300 pts to record high of 52,450 in early trade; Nifty tops 15,400

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Kanishka Sarkar
UPDATED ON FEB 16, 2021 10:02 AM IST
At 9:38am, Sensex was up 310.39 points or 0.6% to trade at 52,464.52 while Nifty zoomed 106.60 points or 0.70% to 15,421.30.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman at Parliament, during the ongoing Budget Session, in New Delhi. (PTI)
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman at Parliament, during the ongoing Budget Session, in New Delhi. (PTI)
business

Finance minister Sitharaman to address post-Budget RBI board meeting

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shankhyaneel Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 07:10 AM IST
  • The meeting will be held virtually this year due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Jaguar Land Rover logo is seen at a dealership, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), Milton Keynes, Britain.(Reuters)
The Jaguar Land Rover logo is seen at a dealership, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), Milton Keynes, Britain.(Reuters)
business

Jaguar Land Rover charts road to electric future

By Malyaban Ghosh | Livemint
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 11:53 PM IST
JLR chief executive officer (CEO) Thierry Bolloré, the former Renault CEO who took charge in September, said the new ‘Reimagine’ strategy will enable the British automaker to post double-digit operating margin—earnings before interest and taxes (Ebit)—and achieve positive cash flow in four years.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The headquarters of Vodafone.(Reuters)
The headquarters of Vodafone.(Reuters)
business

‘Vivad se Vishwas an option to resolve Cairn, Voda disputes’

By Rajeev Jayaswal | Livemint
UPDATED ON FEB 16, 2021 10:31 AM IST
Citing a clause in the scheme, two persons said Vivad se Vishwas could reduce total tax liabilities of Cairn and Vodafone by up to 50% apart from waiving interest and penalties
READ FULL STORY
Close
A worker walks past the logo of Reserve Bank of India (RBI) inside its office in New Delhi, India. (Reuters)
A worker walks past the logo of Reserve Bank of India (RBI) inside its office in New Delhi, India. (Reuters)
business

Fresh round of Operation Twist on February 25

By Gopika Gopakumar | Livemint
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 11:46 PM IST
The yield on 10-year G-Sec was trading up 2 basis points at 6.01% on Monday. One basis point is one-hundredth of a percentage point.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Equity MFs continued to face redemption pressure as investors rushed to book profits with the Sensex touching the 50,000-mark.bloomberg(MINT_PRINT)
Equity MFs continued to face redemption pressure as investors rushed to book profits with the Sensex touching the 50,000-mark.bloomberg(MINT_PRINT)
business

Sensex resumes rally, climbs 52,000 peak

By Nasrin Sultana
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 11:34 PM IST
Global shares rose for the 11th day in a row to reach a fresh peak on the optimism about the rollout of covid-19 vaccines and new fiscal aid from the US, while tensions in the Middle East drove oil to a 13-month high.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Food price inflation has been cooling since September. While cereal, vegetable, potato and onion prices declined in January, pulses became costlier.(AP)
Food price inflation has been cooling since September. While cereal, vegetable, potato and onion prices declined in January, pulses became costlier.(AP)
business

Pricey manufactured items push WPI inflation to 2.03%

By Gireesh Chandra Prasad | Livemint
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 11:29 PM IST
Prices of manufactured items, which make up about 64% of the WPI index, have been accelerating since last June in line with the pick-up in economic activities and demand following the covid-led nationwide lockdown.
READ FULL STORY
Close
After raising multiple rounds of funding last year, both edtech companies have been on an acquisition spree, and continue to scout for strategic buyouts.(Shutterstock)
After raising multiple rounds of funding last year, both edtech companies have been on an acquisition spree, and continue to scout for strategic buyouts.(Shutterstock)
business

Byju’s nears deal to acquire rival Toppr

By Madhurima Nandy | Livemint
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 11:28 PM IST
Byju’s, which raised more than $1.25 billion in 2020 and is currently valued at $12 billion, acquired WhiteHat Jr, an online coding school for young children, for $300 million last August.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Etech Aces Marketing and Consulting Pvt. Ltd, the parent of Policybazaar and Paisabazaar, invited proposals from at least eight investment banks for the proposed IPO.(AP/ Representational)
Etech Aces Marketing and Consulting Pvt. Ltd, the parent of Policybazaar and Paisabazaar, invited proposals from at least eight investment banks for the proposed IPO.(AP/ Representational)
business

Policybazaar eyes IPO of 4,000 crore

By Anirudh Laskar | Livemint
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 11:27 PM IST
Etech Aces Marketing and Consulting Pvt. Ltd, the parent of Policybazaar and Paisabazaar, invited proposals from at least eight investment banks for the proposed IPO, and will shortlist the merchant bankers for its public offer next month, said one of the two people.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Net interest income (NII) rose 3 per cent to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>840 crore in October-December 2020-21 from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>816 crore in the same period of the previous fiscal year.(Twitter/@sidbiofficial)
Net interest income (NII) rose 3 per cent to 840 crore in October-December 2020-21 from 816 crore in the same period of the previous fiscal year.(Twitter/@sidbiofficial)
business

Sidbi Q3 profit rises 9 per cent to 630 crores

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 08:08 PM IST
In the year-ago period, its profit stood at 578 crore, Sidbi said in a release. During the first nine months of 2020-21, Sidbi's net profit rose 38.4 per cent to 2,165 crore from 1,564 crore in the year-ago period, it said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP