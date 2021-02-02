IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Business / Gold slumps by 300, silver prices fall by around 2800
People buy gold at a jewellery store in Pune in this file photo.(Rahul Raut/HT Photo)
People buy gold at a jewellery store in Pune in this file photo.(Rahul Raut/HT Photo)
business

Gold slumps by 300, silver prices fall by around 2800

In the previous trade, gold had ended at 48,182 per 10 gram while silver had dipped from 73,219 a kg.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Deepali Sharma, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 06:31 PM IST

Gold and silver prices on Tuesday witnessed another fall. The prices of the bullion dropped on the Multi Commodity Index (MCX) with gold futures falling 0.62 per cent or 300 to 48,094 per 10 gram. On MCX, silver futures dropped 3.88 per cent or 2,856 to 70,810 per kg.

In the previous trade, gold had ended at 48,182 per 10 gram while silver had dipped from 73,219 a kg, as reported by news agency PTI. Gold had traded around 56,000 in August 2020, when the markets were tumbling amid the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the economy.

"Gold prices declined on lack of progress over the US stimulus package and in absence of fresh triggers. Traders and investors also rushed to book some profit," Tapan Patel, HDFC Securities’ senior analyst (commodities), was quoted as saying by PTI.

The prices of the precious metals fell in the global market too. Gold traded at $1,847 per ounce and silver hit low to $27.50 per ounce from an eight-year peak in the previous session. The fall in the prices of the metals come amidst buoyant global stock markets, a strong dollar that hovered around a seven-week high on the hopes of US President Joe Biden's debate with the Republican senators on the Covid relief package.

Also Read | On Budget day, gold prices at 47,970 per 10 gram; silver at 69,800 per kg

On Monday, gold futures had dipped as low as 1500 to record 47, 918 per 10 grams after the finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced the Union Budget 2021-22. The finance minister in the budget announced slashing of the import duty on gold which has been 12.5 per cent since 2019 after it was increased from 10 per cent in July that year.

The custom duty on the gold has been reduced to 7.5 per cent in the budget presented by the finance minister in Parliament. The new move or slumped duty has been welcomed by the bullion industry as the decrease in the duty has been its long-standing demand.

The prices of gold slumped drastically while the BSE benchmark Sensex skyrocketed on the back of this budget.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
gold prices silver price
app
Close
The decision is a setback for Future, which agreed to sell its retail assets to rival Reliance last year.(Mint file photo)
The decision is a setback for Future, which agreed to sell its retail assets to rival Reliance last year.(Mint file photo)
business

Future's retail deal in doubt after Delhi High Court backs Amazon

Reuters, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 07:01 PM IST
The outcome of the ongoing legal dispute is expected to shape India's retail landscape.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Swiss company would look at immunising its own workers against the new coronavirus as soon as possible. Nestle employs around 290,000 people around the world.(REUTERS)
The Swiss company would look at immunising its own workers against the new coronavirus as soon as possible. Nestle employs around 290,000 people around the world.(REUTERS)
business

Nestle CEO seeks ways to help with Covid-19 vaccine roll out

Reuters, Zurich
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 06:57 PM IST
  • "The price of a vaccine for an advanced economy is negligible...but to a developing country which has been struggling already with all the impacts of Covid, on top of that to pay for the vaccine and for the services to get it applied is going to be very significant," said the chief executive.
READ FULL STORY
Close
People buy gold at a jewellery store in Pune in this file photo.(Rahul Raut/HT Photo)
People buy gold at a jewellery store in Pune in this file photo.(Rahul Raut/HT Photo)
business

Gold slumps by 300, silver prices fall by around 2800

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Deepali Sharma, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 06:31 PM IST
In the previous trade, gold had ended at 48,182 per 10 gram while silver had dipped from 73,219 a kg.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The country's exports grew 5.37% year-on-year to $27.24 billion in January 2021, mainly driven by healthy growth in pharmaceuticals and engineering sectors, according to provisional data of the commerce ministry. Imports during the month rose 2% to $42 billion, leaving a trade deficit of $14.75 billion. (Representative Image)(Bloomberg)
The country's exports grew 5.37% year-on-year to $27.24 billion in January 2021, mainly driven by healthy growth in pharmaceuticals and engineering sectors, according to provisional data of the commerce ministry. Imports during the month rose 2% to $42 billion, leaving a trade deficit of $14.75 billion. (Representative Image)(Bloomberg)
business

India's exports are on path of quicker recovery: TPCI

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 06:13 PM IST
Trade Promotion Council of India (TPCI) Founder Chairman Mohit Singla said that the exports have also recorded positive growth in December 2020 and it is a reflection that Indian products have been sustaining its global demand despite challenges.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The logo of Alibaba Group is seen at its office in Beijing, China.(Reuters)
The logo of Alibaba Group is seen at its office in Beijing, China.(Reuters)
business

Alibaba beats quarterly revenue estimates on online boom

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 05:58 PM IST
The results come as China clamps down on founder Jack Ma's sprawling business empire, having forced the suspension of a blockbuster $37 billion IPO for Alibaba's financial affiliate Ant Group.
READ FULL STORY
Close
On Friday, the rupee had settled at 73.80 against US dollar.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
On Friday, the rupee had settled at 73.80 against US dollar.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
business

Rupee gains 6 paise to finish at 72.96 against US dollar

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 05:23 PM IST
At the interbank forex market, the rupee opened on a flat note at 73.02, and gained ground to touch an intra-day high of 72.92. The local unit also touched a low of 73.05 during the day.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Last week, Bharti Airtel announced that its network is 5G ready now as the company successfully demonstrated live fifth-generation service -- with ultra-high speeds -- over a commercial network in Hyderabad city.(Pradeep Gaur/Mint)
Last week, Bharti Airtel announced that its network is 5G ready now as the company successfully demonstrated live fifth-generation service -- with ultra-high speeds -- over a commercial network in Hyderabad city.(Pradeep Gaur/Mint)
business

Airtel board to mull fund raising plans, financing strategies on Feb 3

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 04:14 PM IST
Airtel had emphasised that the actual impact of the 5G experience will be available to customers "when the adequate spectrum is available, and government approvals are received."
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sensex closes 1,197 points higher at 49,797, Nifty ends at record high of 14,647(ANI Photo)
Sensex closes 1,197 points higher at 49,797, Nifty ends at record high of 14,647(ANI Photo)
business

Sensex closes 1,197 points higher at 49,797, Nifty ends at record high of 14,647

PTI, Mumbai
UPDATED ON FEB 02, 2021 04:31 PM IST
Together with Budget day gains, the Sensex has amassed 3,511 points or 7.58 per cent in two sessions, and the Nifty has accumulated 1,007.25 points or 7.38 per cent.
READ FULL STORY
Close
India sent $755 million more in exports to the US during the first half of this year as a result of the trade war waged by President Donald Trump against China, according to the trade arm of the UN.(Bloomberg)
India sent $755 million more in exports to the US during the first half of this year as a result of the trade war waged by President Donald Trump against China, according to the trade arm of the UN.(Bloomberg)
business

Indian exports grow by 5.4 per cent in Janaury 21

ANI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 03:56 PM IST
According to the Commerce Ministry, iron ore surged exponentially by 108.7 per cent YoY which is an increase of USD 274.6 million.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Pedestrian walk past an HDFC Bank Ltd. branch in Mumbai, India,(Bloomberg)
Pedestrian walk past an HDFC Bank Ltd. branch in Mumbai, India,(Bloomberg)
business

HDFC Ltd consolidated net profit rises to 5,724 crore in third quarter

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 03:15 PM IST
The corporation said that profit numbers for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2020 are not comparable with that of the corresponding quarter/period of the previous year.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Communications on messaging boards claim hedge funds have now become active on Reddit anonymously, attempting to drive them out of GameStop bets and into silver, but only after hedge funds had taken huge positions.(Reuters)
Communications on messaging boards claim hedge funds have now become active on Reddit anonymously, attempting to drive them out of GameStop bets and into silver, but only after hedge funds had taken huge positions.(Reuters)
business

Wall Street's GameStop bug may have mutated; silver surges

AP, New York
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 02:57 PM IST
Last week, there were messages on the Reddit forum WallStreet Bets and other places on social media encouraging small investors to buy silver. The metal shot up Monday, but many of the online investors said it wasn't them bidding up the price.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Crude’s futures curve kept strengthening, suggesting the large stockpiles built up last year are shrinking fast and will continue to do so. (Representative Image)(Reuters file photo)
Crude’s futures curve kept strengthening, suggesting the large stockpiles built up last year are shrinking fast and will continue to do so. (Representative Image)(Reuters file photo)
business

Oil rises past $54 aided by drop in dollar amid demand optimism

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 01:27 PM IST
Oil still faces a challenging short-term demand environment amid concern new virus variants will lead to more lockdowns and as vaccine rollouts don’t go as smoothly as anticipated in some countries.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The office building of Indigo Paints.(File Photo/Mint)
The office building of Indigo Paints.(File Photo/Mint)
business

Indigo Paints soars 84% in stellar market debut

Reuters, Bengaluru
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 12:26 PM IST
Indigo Paints opened at 2,607.5 rupees ($35.71), a 75% premium to its issue price of 1,490 rupees, and rose to as much as 2,747 rupees, boosted by market euphoria following the federal budget on Monday, which included a proposal to extend a tax holiday for low-cost housing projects.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bonds sold off on the announcement, with the benchmark 10-year yield rising by five basis points on Tuesday to 6.11%, on top of Monday’s 13 basis points advance.(MINT_PRINT)
Bonds sold off on the announcement, with the benchmark 10-year yield rising by five basis points on Tuesday to 6.11%, on top of Monday’s 13 basis points advance.(MINT_PRINT)
business

RBI under pressure to tame yields after govt announces increased borrowing plan

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 12:03 PM IST
India will borrow a gross 12 trillion rupees ($164 billion) via bonds in the fiscal year beginning April, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said Monday, higher than the 10.6 trillion rupees estimated in a Bloomberg survey.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The whole idea of saving is not new to older women in the Indian families.
The whole idea of saving is not new to older women in the Indian families.
business

Beyond wads of cash: Financial inclusion for older women in the family

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 12:01 PM IST
While the younger women are taking leaps towards breaking glass ceilings in various fields and are more dexterous in personal finance, the older women in Indian households are still far from the realms of financial inclusion.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP