Google debuts Gemini 3 AI model that can ‘read the room’ with interactive answers

Alphabet Inc.’s Google debuted an updated version of its AI model Gemini that executives said represents a “massive jump” in reasoning and coding ability. As part of the Gemini 3 rollout and in this push for growth, Google will be offering US college students Gemini Pro for free for a year. (Unsplash)

The new model, Gemini 3, will be available immediately across all of Google’s major products, including Search, and can answer questions with interactive graphics. Gemini 3, like its predecessor, can process text, images, and other media as well as solve complex science and math problems.

It has dramatically improved its ability to reason and respond based on that input, Chief Executive Officer Sundar Pichai said in a statement on Tuesday. In just two years, “AI has evolved from simply reading text and images to reading the room,” Pichai said.

As part of the rollout and in this push for growth, Google will be offering US college students Gemini Pro for free for a year.

Google is working to reassert leadership in the fast-moving Generative AI race, where rivals like OpenAI and Anthropic AI have recently rolled out upgrades of their own models. By weaving Gemini 3 into core products and developer tools all at once, the company is betting that tighter integration of its newest AI will showcase a faster payoff from the company’s years of investment in the technology.

Google Gemini 3 “This is our most intelligent model,” Google DeepMind chief technology officer Koray Kavukcuoglu said in a briefing with reporters. It will help people “bring any idea that they have to life”.

Gemini 3 is able to transform information between formats and generate visuals or apps from single prompts, Google executives said in the briefing. For instance, when asked for a travel plan, Gemini 3 can generate visualisations including clickable interactive components, they demonstrated.

“It’s not just about how Gemini 3 can understand input. It’s also how it can output things in entirely new ways,” said Josh Woodward, head of Google’s Gemini team and its product incubator, Labs.

The new model will be used to reply to the hardest queries in Google Search or AI Mode while simpler questions will rely on other Gemini models.

Google Antigravity

Google also unveiled Antigravity, a new development platform for building AI-driven coding agents, which is available on a preview basis.

The system lets developers delegate tasks to autonomous agents that can write, test and verify code across an editor, terminal and browser. Google executives said on a call with reporters that when a developer wants to bring an idea to life—like building a flight-tracking web app—the agent is able to complete the task by working across those tools.

Google Gemini 3 Deep Think Google is also introducing Gemini 3 Deep Think, an enhanced reasoning mode that tests multiple hypotheses in parallel and selects the best answer.

The company says it can handle advanced, multistep problems such as coding, scientific research, or complex planning. Deep Think will be available first to subscribers of Google AI Ultra, the company’s highest-tier paid plan for its AI technology, which costs $249.99 per month.

The company said Google’s latest model is its most secure yet. It is trained to resist prompt injection attacks, which occur when a user tricks AI into ignoring its safety controls to force the leak of sensitive information or harmful content.

Google AI Revenue

Google, which has been spending billions to push its AI developments, has been incorporating Gemini throughout its major products, including the Chrome browser.

In the last quarter, it showed that some of that has paid off: Google Cloud sales, which includes Gemini, grew 34% year-over-year to $15.2 billion, compared with the estimate for $14.8 billion.

The unit is widely viewed as Alphabet’s strongest source of growth and the clearest indicator of how the AI boom is contributing to the company’s sales. About 70% of cloud’s customers use Google’s AI, Pichai said in the statement.