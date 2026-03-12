Google Pixel 10a errs too much on the side of continuity and familiarity

If you are okay spending ₹49,999 now on a new Google Pixel 10a smartphone, probably just because you’d really rather have a Pixel, I’d like to point you to the Pixel 9a from last year. Bristle as much as you want at the fact that it is a generation older, yet it costs less at ₹39,999 and is very similar to what Google wants us to believe is their newer phone. In Google’s Pixel scheme of things, one always envisioned (and that’s how it mostly was) the “a” series phone to be a more value oriented spin-off of the standard Pixel. In this case, the Pixel 10a is a marginal refresh of the Pixel 9a, instead of towing Pixel 10 cues. The Pixel 10a runs the same Google Tensor G4 chip with 8GB memory, just like the Pixel 9a. (Official photo)

Let me run you through some key specs, as an illustration. The Pixel 10a runs the same Google Tensor G4 chip with 8GB memory, just like the Pixel 9a. The 6.3-inch screen size remains as before, albeit Google has boosted peak brightness to a rated 3,000 nits (up from 2,700 nits). The 48-megapixel wide and 13-megapixel ultra wide cameras are carried forward, and all changes are software or artificial intelligence (AI) related. Battery capacity remains at 5100mAh, with the 23-watt wired charging speeds upgraded to 30-watt. Would you now really still want to spend an extra ₹10,000 on essentially the same phone as the one it succeeds, just because it arrived later on the timeline?

It’ll be a while before you notice any generational design or hardware differences, but Google does insist this is the most durable A-series phone they’ve ever made. The Corning Gorilla Glass 7i layer for display protection plays its role, and there’s IP68 dust and water resistance as well. It’s 3 grams lighter than last year’s phone, if that counts. And a few decimal points in millimetres shaved off in length and width, because the bezels are ever so slightly thinner. The biggest positive in my book is the dual camera setup at the back that sits flush with the back of the phone, and there is no island so to speak of. This is a rare modern day smartphone that sits flat when you place it on a table. These little details go a long way as you use the phone regularly.

Speaking of which, the Google Pixel 10a has a 48-megapixel primary wide camera and a 13-megapixel ultra wide camera. There’s no telephoto, and that’s where Google is relying heavily on image processing prowess as well as AI smarts to widen this camera’s utility scope. Mind you, the Pixel 10a does very well as a camera for the price band it is placed it. Certainly better than the OnePlus 15R and the heavily AI reliant Vivo cameras in the V70. The Xiaomi Redmi Note 15 Pro+ will match it in certain scenarios, with a really capable 200-megapixel sensor. For perspective, a ₹10,000 more monetary outlay gets us to the Motorola Signature, which is quite a step forward overall.

Google is relying heavily on image processing, and considering their expertise in tuning it just right over the years, the Pixel 10a is able to properly deliver a wide dynamic range, fast autofocus, lots of details, and accurate colours in good lighting conditions. But software can only get you so far, and soon enough, noise in low-light shots becomes visible, which also compromises detailing and the balance between illuminated and shadow areas of a frame. When compared with a Pixel 10 Pro series for the same shots, there are times when the Pixel 10a overcompensates by increasing the brightness in the frame, which often leads to loss of detail — such as clouds in the sky in the background.

The lack of a dedicated telephoto camera means your zoomed-in photos will rely on cropping from the main sensor, and the zoom level matters in this respect. After a point, there will be perceptible loss of crispness. I am particularly impressed with the very likeable colours the Pixel 10a replicates in photos, which is a great foundation for accuracy when it comes to skin tone rendering and colour separation.

There are a number of AI add-ons to the camera. The Pixel 10a ushers in the Camera Coach feature, already seen on the more expensive Pixel 10 Pro siblings, which uses the Gemini models to gauge the scene and provide some guidance on what may result in a better photo otherwise. Mileage will vary, depending on how capable (or otherwise) you actually are with a smartphone camera. Auto Best Take is also part of the Pixel 10a’s camera proposition for group photos where Gemini again gauges everyone’s expressions and eye positioning to make things look better.

It is partly surprising (though the economics is understandable) that the Pixel 10a still holds ground with the previous generation Tensor G4 chip, while the Pixel 10 series has moved to the newer (and with perceptibly better thermals) Tensor G5. If you aren’t someone who is obsessed with synthetic benchmark score comparisons, there’s little to complain about this in a ₹49,999 Pixel 10a. It does perform well with consistent performance as an everyday phone, but there will be moments when you’ll notice some heating on the back of the phone — mind you, it still doesn’t stutter or feel sluggish in that moment. That may be different if you’re playing a game, and frame rates will drop. The only complaint here is that 8GB memory doesn’t exactly tick off the sort of 7-year longevity that Google is making a case for with security updates.

The 5,100mAh battery matches what the predecessor, the Pixel 9a also had, but Google has made wired charging (30-watts instead of 23-watts) and wireless charging (10-watt instead of 7.5-watt) faster. These otherwise often overlooked changes do shave off minutes when the phone’s plugged in. It is easy to get a day and a half of usage before this blinks the low power mode notification at around 15%. You’ll still have to charge this phone every night or every morning, the convenience is that there will be a lot more reassurance every time you glance at the battery charge status icon.

There are two sides to the Pixel 10a coin — the first being it is easy to be disappointed with a fairly continuous spec sheet generationally, and the second being this is still a very capable Android phone for this price with the camera experience remaining its trump card. This is as iterative an update as it can be when the focus is purely on refinement and not broader changes. The question you must answer is — do these updates represent a big enough jump for you, or would you rather save ₹10,000 or so and find value in last year’s phone instead?