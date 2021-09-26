Google reports yet another security bug on Chrome. Here’s how it can be fixed

Google recently announced via a blog post that a high-security threat has been confirmed on Chrome, which affects Windows users, macOS and Linux. The technology company stated that Chrome witnessed its 11th ‘zero day’ exploit of the year pertaining to CVE-2021-37973.

According to a Forbes report, ‘zero day’ exploit means when hackers take advantage of a security bug even before Google is able to come up with a solution, thereby increasing the risks. In the new blog post, Google said that it is “aware that an exploit for CVE-2021-37973 exists in the wild.”

The blog post pointed out the security flaw noticed on September 21. "High CVE-2021-37973: Use after free in Portals. Reported by Clément Lecigne from Google TAG, with technical assistance from Sergei Glazunov and Mark Brand from Google Project Zero on 2021-09-21,” it read.

The latest blog post by the multinational firm comes only days after in a different post it mentioned about detecting as many as 19 security flaws that affect Mac, Windows and Linux. Google also provided fixes to these 19 bugs, but highlighted that access to solutions and links of the same “may be kept restricted” until a majority of users have been updated with a fix. “We will also retain restrictions if the bug exists in a third-party library that other projects similarly depend on, but haven’t yet fixed,” the blog post from September 21 read.

Steps to check if your system is protected against security bugs:

1. According to the Forbes’ report, users need to go to Settings on the Chrome homepage.

2. Then, they need to click on ‘help’ and after that on ‘about Google Chrome’.

3. If the user’s Chrome version is 94.0.4606.61 or higher, he or she is safe, the Forbes report explained.

4. Once the update has been done, Chrome needs to be restarted for the solution to take effect.