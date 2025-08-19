Govt Disburses 21,689 Crore Under 12 PLI Schemes Till 31 July

The government has so far approved 806 applications under PLI schemes across 14 sectors, the Parliament was informed.
The government has disbursed ₹21,689 crore under the production-linked incentive for 12 sectors since the launch of the support measure to boost manufacturing in the world's fourth largest economy.
“A cumulative incentive amount of ₹21,689 crore have been disbursed as on 31 July 2025 under PLI schemes for 12 sectors,” Jitin Prasada, the Minister of State for Commerce and Industry, said in a written reply to the Lok Sabha.
In 2021, the government announced PLI schemes for 14 sectors with an outlay of ₹1.97 lakh crore. The sectors include electronics, IT hardware, bulk drugs, medical devices, pharmaceuticals, telecom and networking products, food processing, white goods, drones, specialty steel, textile products and automobiles and auto components.
According to Prasad, 806 applications have been approved so far under PLI schemes across 14 sectors. The maximum number of approved applications is from the food products segment (182) followed by speciality steel (109), auto (95), textile (74) white goods (66), and pharma (55).