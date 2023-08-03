Import of laptops, tablets ‘restricted’, says govt. Here's why

The government has placed restrictions on the import of laptops, tablets and personal computers with immediate effect, the ministry of commerce said in a notification on Thursday. The notice added that imports would be allowed against a valid licence for restricted imports. The restrictions will not be applicable on imports under Baggage Rules, the ministry added. (HTphoto / representative)(HT_PRINT)

The notification read, “Import of laptops, tablets, all-in-one personal computers, and ultra small form factor computers and servers falling under HSN 8741 shall be ‘restricted’ and their import would be allowed against a valid licence for restricted imports.”

Imports under Baggage Rules will be exempt from the curbs. Travellers entering or leaving India are subject to certain checks under customs, referred to as Baggage Rules.

One laptop, tablet, all-in-one personal computer, or ultra small form factor computer, including those bought from online portals through post or courier, will not be under the purview of the Import Licencing rules. Duty on imports will have to be paid as required.

The import of these items was free under the previous policy,

“Laptops, tablets, all-in-one personal computers, and ultra small form factor computers and servers, which are an essential part of capital good shall be exempted from the import licencing requirements,” the order highlighted.

The statement clarified that 20 such items per consignment to focus on research and development, testing, benchmarking, evaluation, repair and re-export, and product development purposes will be exempted from import licence. The items are to be utilised only for the intended purposes and are not meant to be sold. The items will be destroyed or re-exported after the said purpose is achieved.

On re-import of goods repaired abroad, the government said a licence for restricted imports is mandatory for repair and return of the products.

In India, Tamil Nadu has risen to the top spot as the exporter of electronic goods for the 2022-2023 financial year nearly tripling in a year at $5.37 billion from $1.86 billion in the previous year. The data was released by the National Import-Export for Yearly Analysis of Trade (NIRYAT).

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk