GST collections in October 2023 hit second highest ever of 1.72 lakh crore

PTI | | Posted by Sreelakshmi B
Nov 01, 2023 03:08 PM IST

The collections are 13 per cent higher than the ₹1.52 lakh crore collected in October 2022.

GST collections in October stood at 1.72 lakh crore, the second highest-ever, the finance ministry said on Wednesday.

The highest-ever revenue from Goods and Services Tax (GST) was recorded in April 2023 at ₹1.87 lakh crore.
The highest-ever revenue from Goods and Services Tax (GST) was recorded in April 2023 at 1.87 lakh crore.(HT File)

The collections are 13 per cent higher than the 1.52 lakh crore collected in October 2022.

"GST revenue collection for October 2023 is second highest ever, next only to April 2023, at 1.72 lakh crore; records increase of 13 per cent Y-o-Y," the ministry said in a statement.

The highest-ever revenue from Goods and Services Tax (GST) was recorded in April 2023 at 1.87 lakh crore.

The average gross monthly GST collection in the FY 2023-24 now stands at 1.66 lakh crore, 11 per cent higher than the year-ago period.

