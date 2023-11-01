GST collections in October 2023 hit second highest ever of ₹1.72 lakh crore
PTI | | Posted by Sreelakshmi B
Nov 01, 2023 03:08 PM IST
GST collections in October stood at ₹1.72 lakh crore, the second highest-ever, the finance ministry said on Wednesday.
The collections are 13 per cent higher than the ₹1.52 lakh crore collected in October 2022.
"GST revenue collection for October 2023 is second highest ever, next only to April 2023, at ₹1.72 lakh crore; records increase of 13 per cent Y-o-Y," the ministry said in a statement.
The highest-ever revenue from Goods and Services Tax (GST) was recorded in April 2023 at ₹1.87 lakh crore.
The average gross monthly GST collection in the FY 2023-24 now stands at ₹1.66 lakh crore, 11 per cent higher than the year-ago period.
