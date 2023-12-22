close_game
News / Business / Gujarat Energy Minister Kanu Desai unveils renewable energy roadmap for Vibrant Gujarat Summit 2024

Gujarat Energy Minister Kanu Desai unveils renewable energy roadmap for Vibrant Gujarat Summit 2024

ANI |
Dec 22, 2023 11:21 AM IST



Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], December 22 (ANI): Energy Minister Kanu Desai highlighted the pivotal role of Gujarat in the renewable energy and solar rooftop sector during the upcoming Vibrant Gujarat Summit 2024.

In an exclusive interview with ANI, Desai noted that the state, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has been at the forefront of initiatives to ensure round-the-clock electricity supply.

Desai emphasized the success of the Jyotigram scheme, initiated by PM Modi, which brought 24 hours of electricity to even the remotest areas, including the tribal district Dang of Gujarat.

"PM Modi launched a push in Gujarat to supply 24-hour electricity. Gujarat became the first state in India to provide 24-hour electricity after the Jyotigram scheme was implemented. Every village now has power" said Desai.

Discussing the state's achievements in renewable energy, Desai stated, "Gujarat benefits from both wind and solar energy." Gujarat excels in both of them. Wind power capacity in Gujarat is 11,000 MW, and solar power capacity is 10,000 MW. Gujarat is India's second-best state for renewable energy."

The minister announced that Gujarat boasts a total installed capacity of 48,500 MW, making it the leader in this aspect across the country.

Addressing the global commitment to carbon neutrality, Desai mentioned PM Modi's vision for a carbon-free world by 2070.

Gujarat has set ambitious targets, aiming to generate 1000 GW of electricity from renewables by 2030, aligning with the national goal of 500 MW by the same year.

Looking forward to the Vibrant Gujarat Summit 2024, Desai disclosed that the event would witness a significant focus on hydrogen production alongside renewable energy.

He highlighted that major investments expected during the summit would be directed towards the renewable energy and semiconductor sectors, signifying Gujarat's commitment to sustainable and cutting-edge technologies.

Desai said, "Now, under Vibrant 2024, there is a strong emphasis on hydrogen production with renewable energy, and the major investment in Vibrant 2024 is in renewable and semi-conductor technologies".

As Gujarat positions itself as a pioneer in the renewable energy landscape, the Vibrant Gujarat Summit 2024 is anticipated to showcase the state's commitment to a green and technologically advanced future. (ANI)

