 Handy new Google Meet ‘Switch here’ feature rolled out; will give you greater freedom during calls - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Apr 29, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Handy new Google Meet ‘Switch here’ feature rolled out; will give you greater freedom during calls

ByHT News Desk
Apr 29, 2024 03:08 PM IST

Google Meet ‘Switch here’ feature will allow you to do a number of things that were not possible till now.

Google Meet ‘Switch here’ feature is being rolled out and it will make the app even more useful especially during ongoing meetings. Notably, in the modern, post-pandemic, world, we can do our work from lots of places using different gadgets. Now, the latest Google Meet update reveals that you can even move between devices during a Google Meet call. That means no need to hang up and login from another device. For instance, if you're on a GMeet call using your phone or tablet, you can switch to your laptop when you get to your desk. When you join the meeting on your laptop, you'll see a new option called "Switch here." This lets you switch the call from your mobile device while keeping the conversation going, so you don't miss anything important. An example can be someone who joins a meeting while commuting. The person can easily switch to his laptop when he reaches the office. And most importantly, this will ensure your boss does not think you are not focusing on the job at hand.

Google Meet ‘Switch here’ feature has added yet another benefit for users facing different, or changing, situations.
Google Meet ‘Switch here’ feature has added yet another benefit for users facing different, or changing, situations.

Read More: Watch Elon Musk's praise for China: 'I'm a big fan. I also have fans here'

Another benefit that is on its way is the one that allows you to join a Google Meet call via two devices simultaneously. While this is not an often required feature, there are times, and situations, when almost everyone who has used Meet would have wanted this.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

Read More: Boult's big plans: IPO likely next year, affordable soundbars soon

How to Switch: The process of switching is quite simple and requires just a few steps to get it done. The process is seamless. To transfer a meeting to another device all you need to do is go to Google Meet on your other device, and simply select the current meeting that you are attending, and tap on 'Switch here'. However, do note that through this process only one device will be connected to the meeting and the other one gets disconnected. 

Read More: WhatsApp Channels update: New channels list in the works; check benefits

So, in case you want to carry on the conversation on both devices at the same time, go to Google Meet on your other device, tap on the meeting, go to “Other joining options,” and tap on Join here.

Discover the pivotal moments that shaped India's electoral journey on the Eras section of our exclusive Elections product. Access all content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!
Stay informed on Business News along with Gold Rates Today, India News and other related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / Business / Handy new Google Meet ‘Switch here’ feature rolled out; will give you greater freedom during calls
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, April 29, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On