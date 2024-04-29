Handy new Google Meet ‘Switch here’ feature rolled out; will give you greater freedom during calls

Google Meet ‘Switch here’ feature is being rolled out and it will make the app even more useful especially during ongoing meetings. Notably, in the modern, post-pandemic, world, we can do our work from lots of places using different gadgets. Now, the latest Google Meet update reveals that you can even move between devices during a Google Meet call. That means no need to hang up and login from another device. For instance, if you're on a GMeet call using your phone or tablet, you can switch to your laptop when you get to your desk. When you join the meeting on your laptop, you'll see a new option called "Switch here." This lets you switch the call from your mobile device while keeping the conversation going, so you don't miss anything important. An example can be someone who joins a meeting while commuting. The person can easily switch to his laptop when he reaches the office. And most importantly, this will ensure your boss does not think you are not focusing on the job at hand. Google Meet ‘Switch here’ feature has added yet another benefit for users facing different, or changing, situations.

Another benefit that is on its way is the one that allows you to join a Google Meet call via two devices simultaneously. While this is not an often required feature, there are times, and situations, when almost everyone who has used Meet would have wanted this.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

How to Switch: The process of switching is quite simple and requires just a few steps to get it done. The process is seamless. To transfer a meeting to another device all you need to do is go to Google Meet on your other device, and simply select the current meeting that you are attending, and tap on 'Switch here'. However, do note that through this process only one device will be connected to the meeting and the other one gets disconnected.

So, in case you want to carry on the conversation on both devices at the same time, go to Google Meet on your other device, tap on the meeting, go to “Other joining options,” and tap on Join here.