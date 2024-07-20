 HDFC Bank Q1 Results: Net profit up 35%, net NPAs nearly double - Hindustan Times
HDFC Bank Q1 Results: Net profit up 35%, net NPAs nearly double

ByAbhyjith K. Ashokan
Jul 20, 2024 05:51 PM IST

Q1 Results Today: HDFC Bank sees its standalone net NPAs almost double and its gross NPAs shoot up by 73%.

HDFC Bank Ltd has announced its first quarter earnings for the financial year 2024-25, on July 20.

The headquarters of India's HDFC bank is pictured in Mumbai. (Shailesh Andrade / Reuters)
The headquarters of India's HDFC bank is pictured in Mumbai. (Shailesh Andrade / Reuters)

How was HDFC Bank's financial performance for the first quarter of 2024-25?

HDFC bank saw its standalone net profit grow by 35.33% to 16,174.75 crore from 11,951.77 crore during the first quarter of the financial year 2023-24. This was an increase of 4,222.98 crore.

The interest earned rose by 50.31% to 73,033.14 crore from 48,586.81 crore during the same quarter of the previous year, an increase of 24,446.33 crore.

Income on investments grew by 40.76% or by 3,632.58 crore to 12,543.82 crore this year from 8,911.24 crore last year. This represents how much funds the bank put aside into investments, rather than lending.

Other income grew by 15.58% or by 1,438.25 crore from 9,229.86 crore during the previous year's quarter to 10,668.11 crore this year's quarter.

The bank's total income also increased by 44.77% to 83,701.25 crore from 57,816.67 crore last year, an increase of 25,884.58 crore.

How much were HDFC Bank's expenses?

The bank's operating expenses grew by 18.23% to 16,620.61 crore from 14,056.91 crore in the first quarter of the financial year 2023-24. This was an increase of 2,563.7 crore.

HDFC Bank's total expenditure also increased by 53.2% to 59,816.61 crore from 39,044.65 crore last year, an increase of 20,771.96 crore.

What were HDFC Bank's NPAs like?

The bank's non-performing assets (NPAs), which are also known as bad loans or loans that are unlikely to be recoverable, skyrocketed on a year-to-year basis.

Standalone Gross NPAs shot up by 73.23% to 33,025.69 crore from 19,064.12 crore earlier. This was an increase of 13,961.57 crore.

Standalone Net NPA's on the other hand, nearly doubled, going from 4,776.87 crore in the previous year's first quarter to 9,508.44 crore in this year's quarter. This is a 99.05% increase, amounting to 4,731.57 crore.

How did HDFC Bank's shares perform?

HDFC Bank's shares closed at 1607.10 on the Bombay Stock Exchange during the week's last trading session on Friday, June 19. It was a drop of 0.46% or 7.40 points from the previous day.

