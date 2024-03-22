Holi 2024 bank holiday: Banks will be closed in these states on March 25. Complete list here
Holi 2024 bank holiday: Here's a look at the states where banks will be closed for Holi on Monday, March 25
Holi 2024 bank holiday: Banks across states will be closed for 14 days in March as per the holiday list of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). But Holi will be a holiday only in some states and not throughout India. Here's a look at the states where banks will be closed for Holi on Monday, March 25.
States where banks will be closed on March 25
Banks are closed in these states on March 25: Tripura, Gujarat, Mizoram, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Jammu, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chandigarh, Uttara Khand, Andhra Pradesh, Bengal, Telangana, Meghalaya, Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Himachal Pradesh.
Long weekend for Holi
Several states are also observing holidays for three consecutive days as festival of Holi falls on Monday preceded by Sunday and fourth Saturday. In March, banks are closed on the occasion of Chapchar Kut, /Sivarathri, Bihar Divas, Holi (Second Day) - Dhuleti/Dol Jatra/Dhulandi, Yaosang 2nd Day/Holi, Holi, Good Friday. These are categorised by RBI under the Negotiable Instruments Act, Real-Time Gross Settlement Holidays, and Banks' Closing of Accounts.
Other bank holidays March 2024
March 26: Yaosang 2nd Day/Holi- Banks are closed in Orissa, Manipur and Bihar.
March 27: Holi- Banks are closed in Bihar.
March 29: Banks are closed in all states except Tripura, Assam, Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Srinagar.
