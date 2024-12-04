Honda launches 2024 Amaze, India's most affordable car with ADAS | Check price

Honda launched the new third-generation Amaze in India on Wednesday. It is now the most affordable car in the country with advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS). From left, Vice President of Marketing and Sales of the Honda Cars India Ltd. Kunal Behl, the company's President and CEO Takuya Tsumura, the company's Marketing and Sales Director Ryuto Shimizu, and Product Development Team representative for the All-New Amaze from Honda R&D Asia Pacific Peerachet T at the global debut of the All-New 3rd Generation Honda Amaze, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024(Arun Sharma/PTI)

This officially makes Honda the only automaker in India to offer ADAS on all of its models including the City sedan and the Elevate SUV apart from the Amaze.

It is available in three variants; V, VX and ZX. The manual versions of the V, VX and ZX cost ₹8, 9.10, and 9.70 lakh respectively while the automatic versions cost ₹9.20, 10, and 10.90 lakh respectively.

The warranty can be extended up to 10 years.

The Amaze will be competing primarily with the 2024 Maruti Suzuki Dzire, Hyundai Aura and Tata Tigor, with the Dzire being the market leader currently with a share of 61%.

The Amaze has sold around 5.80 lakh units in India since its 2013 introduction, with Honda claiming it contributes around 40% of its overall car sales in India.

However, the powertrain of the new car largely remains the same with the 1.2-litre 4-cylinder SOHC i-VTEC petrol engine pushing out 90 PS of maximum power and 110Nm of peak torque, paired with either a 5-speed manual or a CVT automatic.

Honda claims a mileage of 19.46 kmpl for the automatic and 18.65kmpl for the manual.

Details and features of the new Honda Amaze

The new Amaze is 3,995mm in length, 1,733mm in width, 1,500mm in height and has a 2,470mm long wheelbase with 172 mm of ground clearance and one of the largest boots in the segment at 416 litres.

It sits on machine-finished dual-tone 15-inch alloy wheels.

It gets new LED projector headlamps with integrated LED DRLs, turn indicators, and fog lamps. Even the taillamp is fully LED.

The interior gets a dual-tone Beige and Black colour scheme, an 8-inch floating touchscreen infotainment system, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a semi-digital instrument cluster with a 7-inch TFT, wireless charger, PM 2.5 cabin air purifier, six-speaker audio system, automatic climate control, and multi-function steering wheel with controls for audio, voice and ADAS.

It gets two accessory packages known as Signature and Utility, along with Honda Connect which gives more than 37 features and a complimentary 5-year subscription.

In terms of safety, the Amaze gets Six airbags, 3-point seatbelts, vehicle stability assist, electronic stability control, traction control, hill start assist, brake assist, ABS With EBD, and emergency stop signal as standard across all the ranges.