Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign in

How to Build an ₹80 Lakh Investment Corpus by Age 40 on a ₹1 Lakh Monthly Salary

Ankit's remarkable investment journey began in 2020 with a monthly salary of 1 lakh. Read on to know more.

Updated on: Sep 2, 2026, 10:58:19 IST
By HT Brand Studio
Share
Share via
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • linkedin
  • whatsapp
Copy link
  • copy link

In 2020, 50 lakh felt like a distant number to Ankit. He was 31, taking home around 1 lakh a month and saving without a clearly defined investment plan. Then came the pandemic. Working from home reduced spending on commuting, eating out, and travel, giving him more room to think seriously about where his money was going.

By consistently saving and strategically allocating his funds, he is on track to build an ₹80 lakh corpus by 2028. Discover the steps he’s taken to transform his finances and achieve this ambitious goal.
By consistently saving and strategically allocating his funds, he is on track to build an ₹80 lakh corpus by 2028. Discover the steps he’s taken to transform his finances and achieve this ambitious goal.

That year, he began investing 30,000 a month, or 30% of his take-home salary.

Six years later, that decision has started to show results. By September 2026, his portfolio is worth 47 lakh and has given a return of 12% pa, and could cross 50 lakh by the end of the year.

The 80 lakh milestone that once seemed ambitious now looks achievable.

2020: The Journey Starts With 30,000

Ankit began with a simple rule: as his salary rises, his investments should rise too.

He starts with 30,000 a month and increases the contribution by 10% every year. By 2023, the monthly investment is nearly 40,000, and the portfolio has crossed 20 lakh.

Year

Age

Monthly Investment

Corpus at Year-End

2020

31

30,000

3.8 lakh

2021

32

33,000

8.5 lakh

2022

33

36,300

14.2 lakh

2023

34

39,900

21.0 lakh

2024

35

43,900

29.2 lakh

2025

36

48,300

39.1 lakh

2026

37

53,100

50.8 lakh*

2027

38

58,500

64.6 lakh

2028

39

64,300

81.0 lakh

*The 2026 figure is the projected year-end corpus. The portfolio is around 47 lakh by September 2026 under the same assumptions. Returns are illustrative and actual market performance will vary.

2023: The First 20 Lakh Is Mostly About Saving

In the early years, Ankit's own contributions do most of the work.

Compounding helps, but the portfolio is still too small for returns alone to make a large difference. The real advantage comes from continuing to step up investments rather than allowing every salary increase to disappear into higher spending.

By 2023, Ankit has crossed 20 lakh. From here, the nature of the journey slowly begins to change.

A larger corpus means returns are now being earned on a bigger base, even as fresh money continues to come in every month.

2026: At 50 Lakh, Allocation Starts to Matter

Fast forward to 2026. Ankit is 37 and investing over 53,000 a month.

His portfolio is around 47 lakh by September and could be close to 51 lakh by year-end. The 50 lakh number that felt distant in 2020 is now effectively within reach.

But 50 lakh also raises a new question: should every rupee in the portfolio continue to do the same job?

When the corpus is 5 lakh or 10 lakh, the priority is usually accumulation. As it grows, asset allocation takes on greater meaning. The investor can start separating money intended for long-term growth from money intended to provide fixed returns, regular payouts, or greater diversification.

Ankit could, for instance, begin gradually moving a portion of his portfolio into investment-grade bonds to help anchor it against equity volatility. Additionally, bonds can help create an income buffer as he prepares to enter his 40s.

A starting allocation of around 10–20% to bonds would mean roughly 5 lakh- 10 lakh in a 50 lakh portfolio, depending on his risk appetite and financial goals.

This does not mean replacing equities. Equities can continue to be the primary growth engine, while bonds begin to play a complementary role.

Platforms such as Jiraaf have also made it easier for individual investors to discover and evaluate listed corporate bonds across credit ratings, tenures, and payout structures. For investors like Ankit, this makes it possible to think of fixed income as a portfolio allocation rather than something considered only near retirement.

The Portfolio Changes as the Corpus Changes

This shift is important because portfolio construction is not static.

The allocation that works for someone with 10 lakh may not be the allocation they want at 50 lakh or 80 lakh.

At 50 lakh, Ankit may still want most of his money in growth assets because retirement is decades away. But he may also want a portion generating fixed returns or regular coupon payouts.

For example, a 7.5 lakh bond allocation earning an illustrative 9–11% pa. could generate roughly 67,500- 82,500 per year before tax. He may choose to reinvest those payouts, allowing the fixed-income allocation to build alongside his equity portfolio.

The objective at this stage is not income replacement. It is to begin giving different parts of the portfolio different roles.

2028: 80 Lakh Becomes a Realistic Milestone

If Ankit continues to increase his investments by 10% each year, his monthly contribution will rise to around 58,500 in 2027 and 64,300 in 2028.

At the same illustrative 12% return, his portfolio could reach roughly 81 lakh by the end of 2028.

By then, his allocation may have evolved further.

An illustrative 80 lakh portfolio could have around 60 lakh in equities and 20 lakh in bonds. The equity allocation remains focused on long-term wealth creation, while the bond allocation adds fixed returns and periodic cash flows.

At an illustrative average yield of 9–11% pa., 20 lakh in bonds could generate 1.8 lakh to 2.2 lakh in annual pre-tax interest.

Ankit can reinvest that money while he is still working or use part of it for medium-term financial goals.

Keep the Emergency Fund Outside the 80 Lakh

Over the same period, Ankit can build a separate emergency fund of around 6 lakh to 8 lakh. By his late 30s, his financial responsibilities are very different from 2020. Household expenses are higher, while a home loan, children, or dependent parents could make it harder to absorb income disruptions.

The emergency fund therefore serves a different purpose. It stays liquid and accessible, while the 80 lakh portfolio remains focused on longer-term goals.

What Really Changed Since 2020?

In 2020, Ankit's financial progress depended almost entirely on how much he could save from his salary.

By 2026, he is approaching 50 lakh and can start thinking not only about how much he owns, but also about how that money is allocated.

By 2028, he could be around 80 lakh, with equities supporting long-term growth, investment-grade bonds adding fixed returns and regular payouts, and an emergency fund providing liquidity.

That is perhaps the bigger financial transition of the 30s. The journey begins with saving more. As the corpus grows, it gradually becomes about making the money already accumulated work in more than one way.

Note to the Reader: This article is part of Hindustan Times' promotional consumer connect initiative and is independently created by the brand. Hindustan Times assumes no editorial responsibility for the content.

recommendedIcon
Stay updated with the latest Business News, stock market updates, petrol and diesel prices, gold and silver rates, income tax updates and major developments from India and across the world.
Home/Business/How To Build An ₹80 Lakh Investment Corpus By Age 40 On A ₹1 Lakh Monthly Salary
  • mint-logo
  • HH-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • httechlogowhite
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icon
  • slurrp-icon
  • smartcast-logo
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • logo-fab-play
  • VCCircle_logo-white
  • TechCircle_logo_white
  • VCCEdge_logo_white
  • edge-insights-logo
  • shineLogo
© 2026 HindustanTimes