How to file EPF/EPS nomination digitally? Follow these steps

The Employees Provident Fund Organisation, commonly known as the EPFO, allows the employees of an organisation to file the EPF/EPS nomination by digital means.

The steps to file the nomination digitally are easy and spare us the trouble of visiting the EPFO office.

Here is how the nomination can be filed digitally:

> Visit the EPFO website (epfindia.gov.in)

> Go to Service> For Employees.

> Click on Member/UAN Online service.

> Log in with your Universal Account Number (UAN) and your password.

> Once logged in, click on the Manage tab and select E-Nomination.

> Provide details that will appear on the screen. Proceed with Save.

> Click Yes to update the family declaration.

> Select Family Details.

> More than one nominee can be added.

> After this step, click on Nomination Details to declare the total amount of share.

> Select Save EPF nomination.

> Click E-sign to generate OTP.

> Submit OTP sent on the mobile number linked with the Aadhar card.

> E-nomination is registered with EPFO.

It is important to note that after nomination, no further physical documents are required.

In July this year, the EPFO added 18.23 lakh, new subscribers, registering a 24.48 per cent rise as compared to the year-ago period.

According to a statement issued by the Union labour ministry, of the total new members added in July, around 10.58 lakh members have come under the social security cover of EPFO for the first time.

The data of new members joining EPFO showed a growing trend since April this year.

