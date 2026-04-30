How two months of war in West Asia hit global markets and the economy

Two months after the US-Israel war with Iran began on February 28, the human and fiscal costs are already substantial. The death toll in Iran alone is estimated at between 3,000 and 6,000, while the US military campaign has cost about $25 billion so far, according to the Pentagon’s first official estimate. The economic costs, however, have extended far beyond the battlefield, rippling through oil prices, stock markets, bond yields and currencies. Here is a look at the war's impact so far on global financial markets and the economy.

Vehicles drive past a giant billboard reading 'The Strait of Hormuz remains closed' at the Revolution Square in Tehran on April 28, (AFP)