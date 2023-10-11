News / Business / Hurun Rich List 2023: Richest Indian-origin business managers revealed

Hurun Rich List 2023: Richest Indian-origin business managers revealed

New Delhi
Oct 11, 2023

Arista Networks CEO Jayashree Ullal, with net worth of ₹20,800 crore, is the wealthiest Indian-origin business head.

Hurun India's Rich List 2023, which was released on Tuesday, reveals that there are as many as 259 billionaires (221 in 2022) in the country, with the top two being Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani, respectively. The list also identifies Indian-origin professional managers/business heads who have an impressive net worth.

Jayashree Ullal, wealthiest Indian-origin CEO (Image courtesy: Mint)

Which Indian-origin manager, therefore, has the highest net worth? Is it Google's Sundar Pichai, Microsoft's Satya Nadella, or someone else?

(1.) Jayashree Ullal (CEO, Arista Networks): Her total wealth stands at 20,800 crore. Born in London and raised in Delhi, Ullal has been with the American computer networking firm – she also serves as its President – since 2008. She is also on the board of directors of Snowflake, a cloud computing company that went public in September 2020.

(2.) Thomas Kurian (CEO, Google Cloud): His net worth is 15,800 crore. Kurian was born in Kerala and began his professional career with McKinsey & Company. He joined Oracle in 1996 and went on to become the organisation's President.

Kurian joined Google Cloud in 2019.

(3.) Ajay Banga (President, World Bank): A recent appointee, Banga's overall fortune is worth 7600 crore. Before starting his professional career with Nestle, he studied at Delhi's St Stephen's College and IIM-Ahmedabad. Banga also worked at Mastercard, as its CEO and Executive Chairman.

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella ( 7500 crore) is the fourth on the list, followed by his Palo Alto counterpart Nikesh Arora ( 7400 crore). Google CEO Sundar Pichai is just outside the top 5, ranked sixth with a net worth of 5400 crore.

