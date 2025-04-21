ICICI, HDFC Bank boost markets at open after upbeat Q4 results
Apr 21, 2025 09:33 AM IST
Indian markets rise as ICICI Bank and HDFC Bank gain after posting strong Q4 results over the weekend.
India's benchmark indexes opened higher on Monday, lifted by gains in heavyweight ICICI Bank and HDFC Bank after both posted strong fourth-quarter results over the weekend.
The Nifty 50 was up 0.41% at 23,949.15, while the BSE Sensex rose 0.45% to 78,903.09, as of 9:15 a.m. IST.
Financials rose 1%, with ICICI Bank and HDFC Bank adding 2.1% and 0.9%, respectively.
Barring information technology, all major sectors advanced at open. The broader mid- and small-caps also gained 0.5% each.
