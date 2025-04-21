ICICI, HDFC Bank boost markets at open after upbeat Q4 results

India's benchmark indexes opened higher on Monday, lifted by gains in heavyweight ICICI Bank and HDFC Bank after both posted strong fourth-quarter results over the weekend. Financials rose 1%, with ICICI Bank and HDFC Bank adding 2.1% and 0.9%, respectively. (Pic used for representation)(Bloomberg)

The Nifty 50 was up 0.41% at 23,949.15, while the BSE Sensex rose 0.45% to 78,903.09, as of 9:15 a.m. IST.

Barring information technology, all major sectors advanced at open. The broader mid- and small-caps also gained 0.5% each.