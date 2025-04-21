Menu Explore
ICICI, HDFC Bank boost markets at open after upbeat Q4 results

Reuters |
Apr 21, 2025 09:33 AM IST

Indian markets rise as ICICI Bank and HDFC Bank gain after posting strong Q4 results over the weekend.

India's benchmark indexes opened higher on Monday, lifted by gains in heavyweight ICICI Bank and HDFC Bank after both posted strong fourth-quarter results over the weekend.

Financials rose 1%, with ICICI Bank and HDFC Bank adding 2.1% and 0.9%, respectively. (Pic used for representation)(Bloomberg)
Financials rose 1%, with ICICI Bank and HDFC Bank adding 2.1% and 0.9%, respectively. (Pic used for representation)(Bloomberg)

The Nifty 50 was up 0.41% at 23,949.15, while the BSE Sensex rose 0.45% to 78,903.09, as of 9:15 a.m. IST.

Financials rose 1%, with ICICI Bank and HDFC Bank adding 2.1% and 0.9%, respectively.

Barring information technology, all major sectors advanced at open. The broader mid- and small-caps also gained 0.5% each.

Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Silver Rates, Diesel Prices and Stock Market Live Updates on Hindustan Times.
