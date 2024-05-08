India expects FY25 growth of more than 7%, chief economic adviser says

India does not see any nasty upside to inflation at the moment and expects the economy to expand by more than 7% in fiscal 2025, V. Anantha Nageswaran, the chief economic adviser to the government, said on Wednesday. The possibility of growth touching 8% in the last fiscal year that ended on March 31 is quite high, the chief economic adviser said. (AFP)

