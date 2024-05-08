 India expects FY25 growth of more than 7%, chief economic adviser says - Hindustan Times
India expects FY25 growth of more than 7%, chief economic adviser says

Reuters |
May 08, 2024 11:05 AM IST

The possibility of growth touching 8% in the last fiscal year that ended on March 31 is quite high, he said.

India does not see any nasty upside to inflation at the moment and expects the economy to expand by more than 7% in fiscal 2025, V. Anantha Nageswaran, the chief economic adviser to the government, said on Wednesday.

The possibility of growth touching 8% in the last fiscal year that ended on March 31 is quite high, the chief economic adviser said. (AFP)

The possibility of growth touching 8% in the last fiscal year that ended on March 31 is quite high, he added.

