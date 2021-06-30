India Pesticides IPO to be finalised tomorrow. All you need to know

The share allotment status of India Pesticides Limited initial public offering (IPO) is scheduled to be finalised on July 1, Thursday, according to the media reports. The allotment status shows the number of shares to which the investor applied and the number of shares that have been subscribed to the investor.

The IPO of the company opened on June 23 and was subscribed 29 times on the closing day of the subscription, June 25. The ₹800-crore IPO received bids for 56,07,11,650 shares against 1,93,10,345 shares on offer, according to the NSE data.

The registrar of the IPO is K Fin Technologies Private Limited and the share allotment finalisation can be checked on either the BSE website or the website of the IPO registrar.

Here's how the investors can check their application status after the IPO of the India Pesticides gets finalised:

1. Visit the BSE website through https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

2. Select the issue type and issue name

3. The investor then needs to enter the application number, PAN details and click submit

4. The IPO share allotment status will then be available

Investors can also visit the IPO registrar website, as another option:

1. Visit the website https://kcas.kfintech.com/ipostatus/

2. Select the issue type and issue name

3. The applicant then needs to enter the application number, security key and click submit

4. The India Pesticides IPO allotment status will show.

The IPO consisted of a fresh issue of ₹100 crore and an offer for sale of ₹700 crore and the offer was in a price range of ₹290-296 per share.

The company is an R&D-focused agrochemical technical organisation, which has growing formulations business in herbicides, insecticides, and fungicide segments, according to a PTI report. India Pesticides also produces active pharmaceutical ingredients.

The managers of the issue were Axis Capital Limited and JM Financial Limited.