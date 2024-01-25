close_game
close_game
News / Business / Indian firms sign pacts at POWERGEN expo in US

Indian firms sign pacts at POWERGEN expo in US

PTI |
Jan 25, 2024 03:30 PM IST

Indian firms sign pacts at POWERGEN expo in US

The POWERGEN International Expo (January 23-25), is being organized by the Indian Chamber of Commerce (ICC) in support with Ministry of Commerce and Industries.

HT Image
HT Image

There are about 18 participants from power generation, distribution and utilities sector.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

The Indian pavilion was inaugurated by D C Manjunath, Consul General of India in Houston, along with Sandipan Aich, Senior Executive Officer ICC.

Many Indian companies have signed pacts with American firms during the expo.

“IOW Group and Reverso Pumps LLC in the US collaborated with CBS Technologies from India. Danefoam Technologies from Miami, US will source firefighting foam and equipment from Integrated Fire Protection Pvt Ltd from Kolkata," Sandipan said.

Steam Equipments from Pune also signed two Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) with Texas-based EPC Industries Inc and Chicago-based Tek-trol Technology Solutions.

Manjunath had an engaging discussion with industry leaders and a glimpse into the sustainable future and cutting-edge technology.

“Delighted to visit the India Pavilion at the POWERGEN International Expo where major powergen players are participating and showcasing their product line, along with top international companies from around the world. The expo provides immense potential for Indian companies to participate in the power generation industry in the US," Manjunath told PTI.

Sandipan said the expo enabled international players to discover India's cutting-edge innovations in the power industry, network with industry leaders and explore endless opportunities for collaboration.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now!
Stay informed on Budget 2024 and Business NewsBudget 2024 Livealong withGold Rates Today, India News Updates other related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, January 25, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On