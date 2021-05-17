Indian firms to import jabs to inoculate staff

India’s biggest conglomerates, including the Tata group and Reliance Industries Ltd, are exploring options to import vaccines directly from manufacturers to inoculate their workforce and ensure business continuity following two waves of the deadly pandemic and with vaccine shortages in India expected to persist in the near future.

The Tata group, which has more than 700,000 employees, is likely to float a global tender to procure vaccines, said two people directly aware of the matter. “Group companies are in talks with various service providers in the vaccine importing chain. This would involve obtaining a licence and setting up back-end infrastructure for storing vaccines, etc. The company is doing the groundwork, and once all is in place, it may formally decide to import vaccines,” a senior Tata group official said, requesting anonymity.

Reliance Industries is also exploring tie-ups with global manufacturers to procure vaccines directly for its employees, an RIL official said on condition of anonymity. Neither the Tata group nor RIL responded to requests for comment.

A spokesperson for Larsen and Toubro Ltd said in an emailed response: “We are evaluating all available options to boost our vaccination drive. The company is in constant dialogue with both vaccine manufacturers,” the spokesperson said.

Around 70% of L&T employees in the age group of 45 years and above have taken their first vaccine dose while 20% have taken their second dose.