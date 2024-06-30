 Indian Railways' ₹3,776 crore order for goods wagons unfulfilled due to labour unrest - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Jun 30, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Indian Railways' 3,776 crore order for goods wagons unfulfilled due to labour unrest

ByHT News Desk | Edited by Abhyjith K. Ashokan
Jun 30, 2024 11:38 AM IST

Modern Industries, a supplier was to provide 9,242 wagons to Indian railways for ₹3,776.35 crore, but the order size was reduced due to labour unrest.

The Indian Railways will be revising its 31,418 crore plan to buy goods wagons after Modern Industries, one of its suppliers, was unable to fulfill the order due to labour unrest, the Economic Times wrote, quoting unnamed officials.

Modern Industries was supposed to supply 9,242 wagons to Indian railways for <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>3,776.35 crore in July 2022 (HT)
Modern Industries was supposed to supply 9,242 wagons to Indian railways for 3,776.35 crore in July 2022 (HT)

Also Read: Ola Electric working on solid-state batteries, will be used on vehicles next year: Bhavish Aggarwal

The wagons, to be used for transporting crucial commodities like coal and iron ore, cost 31.94-36.35 lakh per unit depending on the specifications.

How many wagons was Modern Industries supposed to supply?

Modern Industries was supposed to supply 9,242 wagons to Indian railways for 3,776.35 crore in July 2022, according to the report. However, the order size was reduced to 3,151 wagons for 1,287.54 crore last month as part of a force majeure clause of the contract.

What is a force majeure clause?

Force majeure is a clause which is included in contracts that removes liability due to unforeseen or unavoidable circumstances which hinder or prevent the party from being able to honour the contract. In this case, it is labour unrest.

Also Read: ITC has 68 more employees earning over a crore in 2023-24: How much does the top brass earn?

Modern Industries has only supplied 71 wagons to the railways so far, the report read.

What is the government going to do next?

The government had ordered 79,800 wagons from seven suppliers in July 2022 to supplement the already existing 300,000 wagons of the railways. This has been described as the largest order it has made of this kind.

Also Read: Vedanta Resources gets control of Zambian copper mine to capitalise on future copper demand for AI and EVs

Orders from other suppliers will be increased to balance out the shortfall, the Economic Times wrote, quoting an unnamed railways ministry official.

How much does India depend on railways for goods transport?

The Indian Railways transports about 27% of all the country's goods across its 68,000-km network, according to a report by global logistics giant, Maersk.

Indian Railways transported 1,154,67 million tonnes of goods for the first nine moneths of the financial year 2023-24, according to another Economic Times report, which added that this was 4.1% more than the 1,109.38 million tonnes reported in the same period of the previous financial year.

The Railways' earnings from goods transport also climbed 3.84% to 1.25 lakh crore in the same time period, according to the report.

Elevate your career with VIT’s MBA programme that has been designed by its acclaimed faculty & stands out as a beacon for working professionals. Explore now!

See more

Get latest updates on Petrol Price along with Gold Rate , Today Weather and Budget 2024 at Hindustan Times.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Business / Indian Railways' 3,776 crore order for goods wagons unfulfilled due to labour unrest
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, June 30, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On