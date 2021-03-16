Indian shares open higher on gains in IT stocks, Reliance boost
Indian shares opened higher on Tuesday after closing lower in the previous session, helped by gains in heavyweight information technology stocks and conglomerate Reliance Industries.
The blue chip NSE Nifty 50 index rose 0.46% to 14,998.50 and the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex added 0.45% to 50,622.16 by 0356 GMT.
A renewed surge in COVID-19 cases, a jump in February inflation to a three-month high and a fall in January industrial output had led the Nifty to drop as much as 1.90% and the Sensex 1.96% on Monday. Information technology stocks, which helped pare losses towards the close the previous session, continued their gains on Tuesday.
The Nifty IT index rose 0.56%. Software services provider Infosys Ltd added 0.8% and was the top boost to the Nifty 50. Oils-to-telecom conglomerate Reliance Industries Ltd gained 0.3%.
Tata Communications Ltd fell 6.2% after the telecoms services provider said the government would sell up to a 10% stake in the company through an offer for sale, at a discounted floor price to the stock's last close.
Broader Asian markets were set to open higher, following record highs on Wall Street overnight, amid investor optimism over vaccinations and approval of the U.S. $1.9 trillion stimulus bill.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Twitter to soon allow use of security key as only 2-factor authentication method
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sensex slips 31 points to end day at nearly 50,364, Nifty falls 19 points
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bank workers' salary, pension will be protected in case of privatisation: FM
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Indian shares open higher on gains in IT stocks, Reliance boost
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Global shares rise, Wall Street sees all-time high despite AstraZeneca concerns
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nationwide bank strike on for day 2, opposition seeks Sitharaman’s statement
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
DBS bank raises $1.6 billion from products targeting sustainable investing
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nokia to cut up to 10,000 jobs over next 2 years, to trim costs
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Situating India’s manufacturing challenge in the short-term and long-term
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Govt to double onion stockpiles to stem price spirals
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tech Mahindra acquires majority stake in Perigord Asset Holdings
- The acquisition will help Tech Mahindra to augment expertise in the global pharmaceutical, healthcare and life science (HLS) sectors, the company said in a statement.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Gold prices near ₹45,000 per 10 gram, silver rates dip slightly
- On Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), April gold futures traded at ₹44,930 per 10 gram while silver prices slightly dipped 0.2 per cent to ₹67,510 per kg.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed Nazara Tech's IPO opens tomorrow
- Through the issue, the company will sell 52,94,392 equity shares by the promoters and existing shareholders.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sensex jumps over 260 pts to top 50,600 in early trade; Nifty nears 15,000-level
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nationwide bank strike enters Day 2, may go on like farm stir, warn unions
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox