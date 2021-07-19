Home / Business / Indian spot gold rate and silver price on Monday, Jul 19, 2021
Indian spot gold rate and silver price on Monday, Jul 19, 2021

Here’s the latest update on spot gold prices, currency exchange rates and other precious metal rates in India as on Monday, Jul 19, 2021
By HT Analytics
PUBLISHED ON JUL 19, 2021 10:02 AM IST

The spot gold price today( 48180) is lower than this week's average of 48195.7 by 0.03%. The price though was lower than yesterday's value of 48190.

The spot gold price in India( 48180) decreased as compared to yesterday, despite of the fact that the global gold spot prices increased by 0.11% and reached the value of $1813.9.

Gold and other precious metals on Monday, Jul 19, 2021

Following yesterday's trend, global spot prices continued its growth today as well. It was clocked at $1813.9 per Troy ounce in the latest close which noted an increase of 0.11% over yesterday. This price level is 4.09% higher than average gold price observed in the past 30 days ($1739.7). Among other precious metals, silver prices saw a fall today. Silver plunged 3.96% to $25.5 per Troy ounce.

Further, platinum price has shown an uptick. The precious metal platinum rose 0.09% to $1106.0 per Troy ounce. Meanwhile in India, gold was priced at 48100 per 10 gram on MCX, with a change of 57.7. Also, the price of 24k gold in the Indian spot market was quoted at 48180 . 

MCX Gold on Monday, Jul 19, 2021

On MCX, gold futures prices in India showed an upsurge of 0.12% to 48100 per 10 gram. In the previous session, gold was down 0.66% or about 57.7 per 10 gram.

On MCX, silver futures plunged nearly 0.37% or 252.7 per kg to the price level of 68299 per kg.

The gold spot price today ( 48180) decreased by 57.7 from yesterday ( 48190), whereas global spot prices saw growth of $2.0 to $1813.9 value today. Following global price trend, MCX future price saw an increase of 57.7 and value of 48100 as of today.

Currency Exchange Rate on Monday, Jul 19, 2021

The dollar to rupee conversion today increased to 74.7 as compared to previous close of 74.6. The rise of dollar against rupee might influence gold's rate today reflecting a higher gold price in the domestic markets.

