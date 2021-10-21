Indian spot gold rate and silver price on Thursday, Oct 21, 2021

Gold Price in India ( ₹47480) has decreased since yesterday( ₹47490). Also, it was lower than the average gold price observed this week ( ₹47822.9) by 0.72%.

Although global Gold Price Today ($1816.7) experienced growth of 0.18%, the Gold Price remained low in the Indian market ( ₹47480).

Gold and other precious metals on Thursday, Oct 21, 2021

Following yesterday's trend, the global Gold Price continued its growth today as well. It was clocked at $1816.7 per Troy ounce in the latest close which noted an increase of 0.18% over yesterday. This price level is 4.24% higher than average Gold Price observed in the past 30 days ($1739.7). Among the other precious metals, Silver Price Today saw a fall. The Silver Price plunged 0.06% to $25.2 per Troy ounce.

Further, platinum price has shown an uptick. The precious metal platinum rose 0.05% to $1078.0 per Troy ounce. Meanwhile in India, gold was priced at ₹47572 per 10 gram on MCX, with a change of ₹52.3. Also, the price of 24k gold in the Indian spot market was quoted at ₹47480 .

MCX Gold on Thursday, Oct 21, 2021

On MCX, gold futures prices in India jumped 0.11% to ₹47572 per 10 gram. In the previous session, gold was up 0.42% or about ₹52.3 per 10 gram.

On MCX, silver futures grew nearly 0.29% or ₹191.1 per kg to the price level of ₹65900 per kg.

The gold spot price today ( ₹47480) decreased by ₹52.3 from yesterday ( ₹47490), whereas global spot prices saw growth of $3.25 to $1816.7 value today. Following global price trend, MCX future price saw an increase of ₹52.3 and value of ₹47572 as of today.

Currency Exchange Rate on Thursday, Oct 21, 2021

The dollar to rupee conversion today increased to ₹74.9 as compared to previous close of ₹74.8. The rise of dollar against rupee might influence gold's rate today reflecting a higher gold price in the domestic markets.