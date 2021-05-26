Indian spot gold rate and silver price on Wednesday, May 26, 2021

Spot gold prices in India( ₹47000) observed no change since yesterday( ₹47000), though it was greater than the average gold price observed this week ( ₹46950.0) by 0.11%.

Although the global gold price($1905.8) has increased by 0.35%, the spot gold price is the same in the Indian market( ₹47000).

Gold and other precious metals on Wednesday, May 26, 2021

Global spot prices continued to grow as per the current close with a value of $1905.8 per Troy ounce. The total growth being of 0.35%. This price level is 8.71% higher than average gold price observed in the past 30 days ($1739.7). Among other precious metals, silver prices edged higher today. Silver gained 0.55% to $28.2 per Troy ounce.

Further, platinum price has shown an uptick. The precious metal platinum rose 1.04% to $1209.0 per Troy ounce. Meanwhile in India, gold was priced at ₹48891 per 10 gram on MCX, with a change of ₹122.2. Also, the price of 24k gold in the Indian spot market was quoted at ₹47000 .

MCX Gold on Wednesday, May 26, 2021

On MCX, gold futures prices in India jumped 0.25% to ₹48891 per 10 gram. In the previous session, gold was up 0.53% or about ₹122.2 per 10 gram.

On MCX, silver futures grew nearly 0.52% or ₹377.1 per kg to the price level of ₹72514 per kg.

The gold spot price today ( ₹47000) had no change over yesterday ( ₹47000), whereas global spot prices saw growth of $6.63 to $1905.8 value today. However, an increase was observed in MCX future price of ₹122.2 with value of ₹48891 as of today.

Currency Exchange Rate on Wednesday, May 26, 2021

The dollar to rupee conversion today improved to ₹72.7 as compared to previous close of ₹72.8. The fall of dollar against rupee might influence gold's rate today reflecting a lower gold price in the domestic markets.