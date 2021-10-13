Home / Business / Indian spot gold rate and silver price on Wednesday, Oct 13, 2021
Indian spot gold rate and silver price on Wednesday, Oct 13, 2021

Gold Price and Silver Price Today. Here’s the latest update on spot gold prices, currency exchange rates and other precious metal rates in India as on Wednesday, Oct 13, 2021
Published on Oct 13, 2021 10:02 AM IST
By HT Analytics

Today Gold Rate ( 47030) is higher than this week's average of 46910.0 by 0.26%. The Gold Price was higher than yesterday's value of 46940.

Although the Gold Price Today in both global ($1816.7) as well as Indian market ( 47030) experienced a growth, the Gold Price in Indian market grew by a higher rate of 0.19% as compared to Global Gold Price of 0.18%.

Gold and other precious metals on Wednesday, Oct 13, 2021

Following yesterday's trend, the global Gold Price continued its growth today as well. It was clocked at $1816.7 per Troy ounce in the latest close which noted an increase of 0.18% over yesterday. This price level is 4.24% higher than average Gold Price observed in the past 30 days ($1739.7). Among the other precious metals, Silver Price Today saw a fall. The Silver Price plunged 0.06% to $25.2 per Troy ounce.

Further, platinum price has shown an uptick. The precious metal platinum rose 0.05% to $1078.0 per Troy ounce. Meanwhile in India, gold was priced at 47228 per 10 gram on MCX, with a change of 4.7. Also, the price of 24k gold in the Indian spot market was quoted at 47030 . 

MCX Gold on Wednesday, Oct 13, 2021

Gold prices in India plunged today with futures on MCX by 0.01% to 47228 per 10 gram. In the previous session, gold was up 0.35% or about 4.7 per 10 gram.

On MCX, silver futures grew nearly 0.32% or 198.5 per kg to the price level of 62040 per kg.

The gold spot price today ( 47030) increased by 4.7 from yesterday ( 46940), along with global spot prices growth of $3.25 to $1816.7 value today. However, the trend observed in MCX future price had a decrease of 4.7 and value of 47228 as of today.

Currency Exchange Rate on Wednesday, Oct 13, 2021

The dollar to rupee conversion today improved to 75.3 as compared to previous close of 75.5. The fall of dollar against rupee might influence gold's rate today reflecting a lower gold price in the domestic markets.

