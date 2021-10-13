Indian spot gold rate and silver price on Wednesday, Oct 13, 2021

Today Gold Rate ( ₹ 47030) is higher than this week's average of ₹46910.0 by 0.26%. The Gold Price was higher than yesterday's value of ₹46940.

Although the Gold Price Today in both global ($1816.7) as well as Indian market ( ₹47030) experienced a growth, the Gold Price in Indian market grew by a higher rate of 0.19% as compared to Global Gold Price of 0.18%.

Gold and other precious metals on Wednesday, Oct 13, 2021

Following yesterday's trend, the global Gold Price continued its growth today as well. It was clocked at $1816.7 per Troy ounce in the latest close which noted an increase of 0.18% over yesterday. This price level is 4.24% higher than average Gold Price observed in the past 30 days ($1739.7). Among the other precious metals, Silver Price Today saw a fall. The Silver Price plunged 0.06% to $25.2 per Troy ounce.

Further, platinum price has shown an uptick. The precious metal platinum rose 0.05% to $1078.0 per Troy ounce. Meanwhile in India, gold was priced at ₹47228 per 10 gram on MCX, with a change of ₹4.7. Also, the price of 24k gold in the Indian spot market was quoted at ₹47030 .

MCX Gold on Wednesday, Oct 13, 2021

Gold prices in India plunged today with futures on MCX by 0.01% to ₹47228 per 10 gram. In the previous session, gold was up 0.35% or about ₹4.7 per 10 gram.

On MCX, silver futures grew nearly 0.32% or ₹198.5 per kg to the price level of ₹62040 per kg.

The gold spot price today ( ₹47030) increased by ₹4.7 from yesterday ( ₹46940), along with global spot prices growth of $3.25 to $1816.7 value today. However, the trend observed in MCX future price had a decrease of ₹4.7 and value of ₹47228 as of today.

Currency Exchange Rate on Wednesday, Oct 13, 2021

The dollar to rupee conversion today improved to ₹75.3 as compared to previous close of ₹75.5. The fall of dollar against rupee might influence gold's rate today reflecting a lower gold price in the domestic markets.